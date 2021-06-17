Gabriel Biadora, University of New Mexico
“Yes. I’ve seen a lot of older people show up to be allies in various marches and protests. Though we may have inherited a lot of issues from past generations like the climate crisis, but a lot younger activists nowadays still look to their elders as inspiration and foundational for their respective movements.”
Sofia Ortiz, Trinity University
“I think that it depends on the generation. Boomers grew up with a different mindset, so our issues are obviously harder for them to understand. Gen X depends on who you talk to, but I think with age can come wisdom if they allow themselves to have a progressive and open mind.”
Emma Lawrence, Smith College
“Older generations either minimize Gen Z and the issues we face or praise Gen Z for our political activism as a way to escape accountability for not doing the work themselves. If older generations really support us, it’s time we see them step up in meaningful solidarity and action — against climate change, white supremacy and so much more.”
Cyrus Curtis, Santa Fe High
“I think yes, but it holds a less significant value to them because the problems [we face] have been normalized throughout their life and aren’t seen as urgent.”
