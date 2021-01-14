The highly anticipated Pixar film Soul was released on Disney+ on Christmas after the coronavirus pandemic altered the company's original plan to debut the film in theaters.
Trailers for the film had already been given significant praise for its aesthetics; many people on social media praised the lighting, Pixar’s focus on smaller details and the overall cinematography of the scenes shown in the trailer.
The film follows the story of Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher with a passion for jazz. At the beginning of the film, it seems like he’s finally gotten his big break; Dorothea Williams, a renowned jazz musician, offers Joe a chance to perform with her, but before he is able to, he falls into a manhole and dies. He finds himself in the "Great Beyond," where he meets a soul named 22, who sees no point in life on Earth. Together, Joe and 22 attempt to recover Joe’s body as he tries to come back to life before his performance.
As cliché as it sounds, this is probably one of my favorite movies that I’ve ever watched. The characters are endearing, the plot is interesting and sweet, and the artwork is the most gorgeous that I’ve ever seen in a film. Even in comparison to past Disney and Pixar films, Soul stands out as a cut above the rest in the companies’ portfolio of intricately animated classics.
From the glowing, soft pastel hues of the place dubbed the "Great Before” — where unborn souls reside before coming to Earth — to the line art of the friendly mentors who help souls navigate the different realms, Soul showcases how far animation has come. Not only is each person’s face animated with unique features, but there are also stunning scenes of fireworks, New York City and even the Milky Way.
The film is one that people of all ages can enjoy, despite the fact that the plot deals with more abstract ideas such as life after death, the meaning and purpose of life, and what makes life meaningful. As Joe and 22 embark on their adventure from the metaphysical to the physical world, 22 falls in love with the little things in life on Earth: the lollipop she gets at the barber shop, the stories and the small kindnesses of the people around us, the light filtering through the trees and the taste of pizza.
Soul reminds us that life is about more than achieving goals and constantly moving forward in our careers and social hierarchies. Throughout the film, Joe realizes that, in many ways, he has not lived his life — he has never really talked with his barber, he hasn’t ever truly connected with his mother and he has taken many of the things around him for granted.
If you’re looking for a good movie this weekend, Soul is the way to go. The gorgeous animation is sure to amaze anyone, and the film deals with sentimental themes excellently, all while reminding us to live life and enjoy it.
