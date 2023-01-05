It’s been two years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, an unprecedented event in the history of our nation. Jan. 6, 2021, marked the first time in United States history that a presidential candidate refused to acknowledge the results of an election and then provoked violent force in an attempt to overturn the results, resulting in insurrection. Former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his loss at the end of the 2020 presidential race resulted in five deaths at our nation’s Capitol and four suicides after the fact, along with hundreds of injuries. And though the magnitude of the insurrection is unparalleled, I feel we’re not talking about this event enough.
Trump was condemned following the attack and impeached for a second time. He was investigated for his role by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, which recommended four criminal charges against him last month. Still, it feels as if he didn’t face any real consequences, as he continues his third run for the highest office in the land. It feels as if so many Americans have just forgotten that he was responsible for this attempted coup, and he still has a large base within conservative America. Even as December polling from USA Today showed a decrease in support for Trump himself, many are still interested in having another candidate like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis carry on his political platform during the next presidential run.
If Trump did somehow win the 2024 presidential election, this would mean the insurrection worked. According to a December report by Insider news, half of the rioters still haven’t been charged for a crime and dozens have run for public office since the insurrection, using their experiences as political clout. Meanwhile, Trump still has all his political rights. If he returns to the White House, it would show that a president really can be above the law and retain power unconstitutionally. The attack would simply be a footnote in between the first and second Trump presidencies, and it would make President Joe Biden’s tenure feel unimportant and pointless.
We need to keep talking about what happened at the Capitol two years ago, but instead it feels like we’re willingly forgetting it by not talking about it enough. My biggest concern is that Jan. 6 seems to be really unimportant to young people and our youngest groups of voters, the voters who will one day inherit this country, as we don’t even seem to discuss it or live as if it didn’t happen. While many of us were unable to vote at the time of the insurrection, young people need to be talking about and understanding why this happened if we want any chance of preventing something like this from happening again. We are also voting or will vote soon for the first time, and we need to start making sure our voices are heard at the ballot box. We need to take the time to research our candidates and make sure they are people who won’t try to undermine our electoral process and will willingly accept the will of the people.
I don’t believe all our politicians are honest, hardworking people, but I do believe most care about upholding the structure and security of our country. We need to make sure the people in power willingly work with and hear their constituents. It’s up to us to make sure our politicians are as honest and law-abiding as possible, and we can’t forget about how far some are willing to go to remain in power.