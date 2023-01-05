Capitol Breach Real Estate Agent

Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Associated Press file photo

It’s been two years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, an unprecedented event in the history of our nation. Jan. 6, 2021, marked the first time in United States history that a presidential candidate refused to acknowledge the results of an election and then provoked violent force in an attempt to overturn the results, resulting in insurrection. Former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his loss at the end of the 2020 presidential race resulted in five deaths at our nation’s Capitol and four suicides after the fact, along with hundreds of injuries. And though the magnitude of the insurrection is unparalleled, I feel we’re not talking about this event enough.

Trump was condemned following the attack and impeached for a second time. He was investigated for his role by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, which recommended four criminal charges against him last month. Still, it feels as if he didn’t face any real consequences, as he continues his third run for the highest office in the land. It feels as if so many Americans have just forgotten that he was responsible for this attempted coup, and he still has a large base within conservative America. Even as December polling from USA Today showed a decrease in support for Trump himself, many are still interested in having another candidate like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis carry on his political platform during the next presidential run.

If Trump did somehow win the 2024 presidential election, this would mean the insurrection worked. According to a December report by Insider news, half of the rioters still haven’t been charged for a crime and dozens have run for public office since the insurrection, using their experiences as political clout. Meanwhile, Trump still has all his political rights. If he returns to the White House, it would show that a president really can be above the law and retain power unconstitutionally. The attack would simply be a footnote in between the first and second Trump presidencies, and it would make President Joe Biden’s tenure feel unimportant and pointless.

Ian Hernandez-Rojas is a senior at The MASTERS Program. Contact him at ianhernandezrocks@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community