Ember Switzer is the proprietress at Bad Moon Apothecary on Garcia Street. She sells crystals, incense and other spell materials. She teaches a “Witch 101” class. She starts her day reading tarot cards and works closely with some goddesses.
“I’m a witch, obviously,” she said in a recent interview.
Switzer has become a local beacon for “baby witches” or “anyone who’s interested” about witchcraft in Santa Fe.
“I’m trying to educate believers and nonbelievers of this particular path, that it really isn’t what they thought it was. That there’s much more goodness to it,” she said. “It can be hard for some … to go into this or believe it.”
Switzer is just one of many modern-day witches in the United States. A 2018 report from Newsweek estimates the number of people who practice witchcraft at roughly 1.5 million, outpacing membership of the Presbyterian church in recent years across the U.S. Some women who’ve made the leap say it might have to do with male-centric constructs in the Christian religions many in the U.S. are raised under.
“It’s all about how you see power,” said Santa Fe home-school junior Carmen Gallegos. “At church, all you see is a man telling you how to interpret a book written by men about what they assume was an all-powerful man.”
“I think it’s awesome that witch is an inherently genderless term but historically has referred to powerful women,” she added.
Gallegos was raised Catholic but said she never identified with it, and even felt bothered by having “a view that is extremely sexist” forced on her.
“Once my aunt told me that women had the God-given gift of having kids, and therefore it was her purpose and duty,” Gallegos offered as an example.
Gallegos already rarely attended church but said when the pandemic hit, she stopped going entirely.
“Since then, I’ve explored other religions, but I’m realizing that spirituality is personal,” she said.
Granddaughter of a Catholic preacher, Andra Hunter of Dallas said she had been drifting away from religion and spirituality for a while, but didn’t realize it fully until after the death of her unborn third child.
“It wasn’t really a choice, it just happened,” Hunter said.
“ ‘God has a plan and everything happens for a reason.’ People said that to me so much when my daughter died,” she said. “What God wants this unborn child to die? What plan is that? You’re going to have to clue me in, because that doesn’t feel like a plan that I can get behind.”
The spirituality Hunter has today is partially learned from her sister. “My sister is much more angry with the Catholicism we were brought up with … and she has really found a path for herself with crystals and meditation.”
Hunter recalls the day her father died, sitting outside the hospital in the Texas summer sun.
“My sister, she would do these really beautiful, meditative prayers where she would call on the universe, and I found myself sitting there, praying with her in this way that I never had before,” she added.
Hunter said the prayers brought judgmental looks from onlookers, but the “path of spirituality” she found felt more inclusive of “a god, but also of a goddess, of the Earth, the planets, the entire universe.”
Switzer explains the idea is not to “worship” but to “work with” spirits, ancestors, the Earth and deities. “There is a level playing field. … We partner with them.”
Like Hunter, Switzer and Gallegos, New Mexico School for the Arts sophomore Hela Kelemen’s journey with spirituality began with her growing up with Catholicism.
“For me,” Kelemen said, “getting into spirituality wasn’t really like branching away from Catholicism, but rather adding more to my faith.”
Kelemen has her practice — which was made from some other practices, as well as entirely her own — worked into her daily life “while laying in bed before sleeping. I try to get into a very specific state in which I can receive messages from spirits with my subconscious mind while simultaneously interpreting them with my conscious mind.”
Fitting in more with the stereotypical witch, a bias she actively avoided looking into while putting together her own practice, Kelemen occasionally does spell work.
“For me, it’s usually making potions that have a specific intention to them,” she said.
Kelemen has also expanded her spirituality by practicing tarot card reading — a practice that uses a special deck of cards to gain insight into the past, present and future.
“[I feel] secure that no matter who I am, I am allowed to exist,” Gallegos said of her found spirituality.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.