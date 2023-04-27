Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist on the floor of the House chamber as he walks to his desk to collect his belongings after being expelled from the legislature April 6 in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans ousted two House Democrats, including Jones, for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. The two Democrats were reinstated later this month.
Human rights are basic rights that every person inherently deserves.
These can include the right to security and life, as well as judicial and health care-related rights. Just because the concept of “human rights” shows us what we need to survive, however, doesn’t mean we have those things. Whether it’s a school shooting threatening the lives of students and teachers, housing crises popping up all over the nation, a state questioning the right for trans people to exist, or politicized discussions over what control women have over their own bodies, the ability for us to survive and thrive always seems up for debate in the United States.
Somehow, basic rights that would seem implied continually are subject to political polarization in the U.S., hardly leaving us time to grieve, process or make decisions about how we feel about what’s happening before we’re corralled into aligning with a major political party. If you’re anything like me, you see these events and issues on the news and think, “What the heck?”
Continually, debate over basic rights becomes a tug of war between Democrats and Republicans. The fact melting ice caps and rising temperatures are altering our ability to function or that women aren’t paid the same as men are viewed as issues that divide lawmakers and powerful people along party lines, when they are affecting everyone. Major parties in the U.S. say things like “Republicans want” or “Democrats strive for.” Those statements shouldn’t be followed by basic necessities or guarantees that all people need to survive.
We could explore the politicization of human rights through the issue of immigration and asylum-seeking, for example. I get that it is illegal for someone to enter the country without the correct documentation. But there is this threshold where laws become far too complex, much to the detriment of people seeking safety.
If someone flees a country because they are terrified for their life because of threats like terrorist activity or war, and they try to come to the U.S. but are denied asylum because of some form they didn’t fill out, should that person have to go back to their home country and possibly face an imminent death or be held in a detention center lacking access to adequate health care and assistance? Wouldn’t it be better for that person to just come into our country and be safe?
Furthermore, there are some laws that seem created just to appease certain sections of the public, but do not do anything to address some of the real, life-threatening issues people in the U.S. face. For example, in Tennessee, lawmakers recently banned drag shows in the presence of a child or in public. The law marks a sharp contrast with the recent shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School, which left six people dead, including children. Outcry against gun violence was met with backlash among legislators, instead of being taken as a sign to focus on the pressing issue that can mean life or death.
As for the highly politicized debate surrounding abortion, when a person puts aside every personal, religious or cultural belief, it makes sense for an individual alone to decide if they want an abortion. That’s a personal health decision. However, due to the imposed view that abortion is part of a liberal and left-wing agenda, the deeply personal choice is instead placed in the hands of a conservative-majority Supreme Court.
None of this is to say that I agree with either major party when it comes to proposed solutions for issues related to our lives. I’m just concerned over how someone’s fate seems so in the hands of people sitting on Capitol Hill rather than in the hands of the individual.
Democracy is the best way to approach human rights and laws, and “avoiding humanitarian crisis” is a main pillar to a democratic nation, according to the U.S. State Department website.
However, there are many ongoing circumstances in the U.S. that are a legislative gray area, such as the unchecked power of law enforcement officers during routine traffic stops, which continually and tragically lead to the deaths of many Americans, many of whom are Black or other minorities.
In essence, there are many laws that are working to make human rights issues a Republican-versus-Democrat situation and are actually just halting any progress Americans are striving for. Additionally, there are some issues that remain completely unaddressed by the legislative process of our nation.
If the basics we need to exist continually remain up to debate between powerful figures like lawmakers and politicians, it will be a tumultuous journey to finding a resolution to the many issues at hand in the 21st century.