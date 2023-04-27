APTOPIX Tennessee Lawmaker Expulsion (copy)

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist on the floor of the House chamber as he walks to his desk to collect his belongings after being expelled from the legislature April 6 in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans ousted two House Democrats, including Jones, for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. The two Democrats were reinstated later this month.

 George Walker IV/The AssociateD Press

Human rights are basic rights that every person inherently deserves.

These can include the right to security and life, as well as judicial and health care-related rights. Just because the concept of “human rights” shows us what we need to survive, however, doesn’t mean we have those things. Whether it’s a school shooting threatening the lives of students and teachers, housing crises popping up all over the nation, a state questioning the right for trans people to exist, or politicized discussions over what control women have over their own bodies, the ability for us to survive and thrive always seems up for debate in the United States.

Somehow, basic rights that would seem implied continually are subject to political polarization in the U.S., hardly leaving us time to grieve, process or make decisions about how we feel about what’s happening before we’re corralled into aligning with a major political party. If you’re anything like me, you see these events and issues on the news and think, “What the heck?”

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High. Contact him at Josuehomero06@icloud.com.

