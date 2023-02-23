alexandra-gorn-smuS_jUZa9I-unsplash.jpg
Photo by Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash

We spend a third of our lives sleeping, yet sleep is often undervalued and overlooked. Sleeping is essential to human health, as it’s a period of time when our bodies recover from the day and work to repair tissues and cells. Everyone knows sleep is essential to an extent, but people rarely focus on getting its full benefits.

To maintain good health, the National Sleep Foundation recommends teenagers sleep between eight hours and 10 hours each night to stay healthy. However, it’s not uncommon for teenagers to prioritize homework and daily tasks over getting enough rest.

For me during the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon to stay up past 3 a.m. due to my alarmingly high screen time, and I barely got enough rest between online classes as a result. (Sorry, Mom and Dad, if you’re reading this.) As students, we aren’t able to control certain aspects of our workload, but I believe with certain practices we can make the most of the time we do have for sleep.

Hanbi Park is a sophomore at Santa Fe High. Contact him at hanbipark53@gmail.com.