We spend a third of our lives sleeping, yet sleep is often undervalued and overlooked. Sleeping is essential to human health, as it’s a period of time when our bodies recover from the day and work to repair tissues and cells. Everyone knows sleep is essential to an extent, but people rarely focus on getting its full benefits.
To maintain good health, the National Sleep Foundation recommends teenagers sleep between eight hours and 10 hours each night to stay healthy. However, it’s not uncommon for teenagers to prioritize homework and daily tasks over getting enough rest.
For me during the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon to stay up past 3 a.m. due to my alarmingly high screen time, and I barely got enough rest between online classes as a result. (Sorry, Mom and Dad, if you’re reading this.) As students, we aren’t able to control certain aspects of our workload, but I believe with certain practices we can make the most of the time we do have for sleep.
Studies have shown the benefits of getting full nights of rest are it can boost your immune system, lower health risks such as heart disease and diabetes, reduce stress, and improve mood. A sufficient amount of sleep is especially important for teens because during this period, our body repairs and works on producing hormones for our body to grow, which is essential for development. However, according to the Child Mind Institute, as many as 70% of teens don’t receive the recommended amount of sleep.
The most obvious solution to building better sleep habits and having higher quality sleep is not using electronics at night. Putting away screens hours before bed will help sleep quality massively, which I’m persistently trying to implement in my nighttime routine. Blue light is emitted from screens such as phones and can disrupt the production of the hormone melatonin, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Preserving our natural melatonin levels will not only make us fall asleep faster but will give us higher-quality sleep.
Another way to gain better sleep is by creating a consistent wake-up time and bedtime. Sleeping and waking up at the same time every day, especially on weekends, will help our natural circadian rhythm. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes circadian rhythm as an internal drive rhythm that runs slightly longer than 24 hours and regulates our sleep/wake cycles, hormonal activity, eating and digesting. Establishing a regular sleep schedule can help us fall asleep more quickly and sleep more soundly.
Stimulants such as caffeine make it harder to fall asleep, as they can disrupt our circadian rhythm. Neurologist and sleep specialist Dr. Chris Winter advises caffeine should not be consumed within six and 12 hours of going to bed.
It’s important to note: If you have created changes to how you sleep and you’re still struggling, reach out to sleep medicine specialists, who can diagnose and treat sleep disorders. Sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea are common and might be affecting your sleep.
This is all helpful knowledge, but it’s only useful if you act on it. I cannot stress enough that sleep is vital to functioning properly, as poor sleep can leave us feeling tired, have an effect on our memory and can increase the likelihood of developing health issues like dementia, heart disease and some cancers. Not only are there consequences, but the benefits can improve our mood and reduce stress. Getting enough sleep should be a top priority, especially for kids and teenagers who need it to grow.