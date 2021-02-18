Imagine this: It’s a ski/snowboard day, and you’re riding the lift up the hill at Ski Santa Fe for the first time. You see the fresh snow on your gloves and feel a light breeze against your cheeks. You’re ready to have an awesome time on the mountain — but wait. What ski runs will you take? Whether you’re feeling fearless to take on a black run or want to take it easy and go for a blue, here are six recommendations.
Lobo (blue)
Lobo is the perfect run for a little bit of cruising and a little bit of challenge, too, since it is categorized as a blue, for intermediate skiers. It is a great beginner run if you feel ready and wanna take it up a notch besides going on the catwalk or staying on the lower mountain. It is a little bit steep, but there are no drastic obstacles such as trees and rocks. It is a great run to practice your turns, too.
Parachute (black)
Once you get off of Lift 3, take a right and this is one of the first runs on the mountain. It is very open and wide, giving you lots of room to make wide turns and go slower. The upper and middle part are both blacks because it is steep, so it will be challenging for the beginner crowd. But if you’re ready for it, it is a great test and will help you in the long run to get better at control.
Adventure Land/Adventure Land Glade (green/blue)
This is a very fun and exciting run for novice skiers and snowboarders. It includes a few small jumps, a tunnel and a few small trails through some trees, making it a fan favorite that many beginners look forward to. If you’re looking for a run for a few obstacles to spice things up but are not ready for the black runs, this is perfect to add to your ski day.
T-Bird Glade (black)
Beginners may enjoy the challenge and seasoned skiers in Santa Fe still love this black diamond. Be warned for some tight trees and a few moguls, but it will prepare you and help build confidence for the harder runs. It will require attention to detail and some technical skills such as quick turns and constantly keeping your ski tips straight.
Camp Robber (blue)
Moving on to the harder runs. This one is actually a blue, but I believe it to be one of the trickier ones. It includes some narrow turns and is on the rocky side. But I always enjoy the adrenaline rush while I make my way down it. The views are also amazing.
Cornice (black)
This upper-mountain run is great if you’re looking for one that has a variety of obstacles and challenges. With secluded trees and a few moguls, it leads down to a thin trail around some telephone polls — one of the most fun obstacles of any run on the mountain. Because of the extra challenges, it may take longer to get down than usual, but if you’re struggling, you could always cut out to a blue run called Gayway.
