It’s safe to say that Troye Sivan’s newly released EP, In a Dream, is indeed a dream.
Setting a new tone for listeners with this story-style breakup album, the Australian indie pop star sticks to his signature sound and style while delving beyond clichés of heartbreak to explore the ways relationships both intercept and propel self-discovery.
Sivan uses this six-track album, which dropped Aug. 21, as a cathartic release of sorts. Expressing feelings of heartbreak and loneliness, Sivan vulnerably shares a side of his life that listeners can relate to in these uncertain times.
He kicks off the EP with the prereleased single “Take Yourself Home.” This track, which portrays feelings of loneliness in Los Angeles, sets the scene for the entire album, describing his longing for stability and a sense of belonging: “I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me. If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty.” The song is the beginning of a short story that develops over the next 15 minutes or so.
In the next track, “Easy,” Sivan looks for love as a way to cope with feelings shared in “Take Yourself Home.” Unfortunately, the relationship described is quite messy — he describes it as a house on fire. While the lyrics behind “Easy” take a melancholy tone, the music is more of a catchy, upbeat tech/pop vibe, easy to dance to.
Following “Easy,” Sivan writes about his breakup in the track, “could cry just thinking about you.” The 53-second song reveals Sivan’s thought process as he decides to leave the relationship.
After this breakup, Sivan sings about regretful coping mechanisms in the track “STUD.” Participating in meaningless hookups, Sivan seeks validation in the eyes of a stranger, asking, “Could I still be enough for you?” and saying, “Just let me believe you like what you seein’.” He then begins to question his decisions and need for external approval, repeatedly asking himself if he’s “into this.”
“Rager Teenager” is the next chapter in this story, in which the 25-year-old reminisces on his carefree teenage years. He asks himself, “Why you been acting like a stranger?” Yet, it’s through this introspective nostalgia that he ends up finding himself again.
The final song, “IN A DREAM,” wraps the story together. After reconnecting with himself in the previous song, Sivan is able to move on from his heartbreak. Although he writes about his struggle to move on, he ultimately overcomes all that’s held him back.
It’s clear Sivan poured himself into this EP. As a new fan of Sivan’s work, I mostly value the humanizing emotion in his lyrics and the narration of a greater story. In a Dream is a genuinely relatable album that reminds listeners that there can be beauty in pain, power in struggle and clarity in sadness.
