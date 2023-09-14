Editor's note: This column is part of a new, recurring series written by Generation Next staff who are experiencing their first year of college. 

When I moved my tassel on the graduation stage alongside my peers at the Academy for Technology and the Classics in May, I knew the next daunting and exciting chapter of my life was soon to come. Individuals around me would ask me how I was feeling about moving in the distant yet near future. As Kacey Musgraves put it best, I was “happy and sad at the same time.”

I knew my summer would consist of pushing the thought of the idea of moving away from home to the back of my mind. I spent my summer spending as much time as possible with the people I loved most. I attempted to soak in any aspect of home I could. I walked along the Santa Fe Plaza, ate many dinners my grandmother made, went swimming with friends and spent time with my mom, binge-watching our favorite shows from the comfort of our couch.

Chanelle Jaeger is a freshman at Amherst College. Contact her at chanelle.jaeger@gmail.com.

Recommended for you