Editor's note: This column is part of a new, recurring series written by Generation Next staff who are experiencing their first year of college.
When I moved my tassel on the graduation stage alongside my peers at the Academy for Technology and the Classics in May, I knew the next daunting and exciting chapter of my life was soon to come. Individuals around me would ask me how I was feeling about moving in the distant yet near future. As Kacey Musgraves put it best, I was “happy and sad at the same time.”
I knew my summer would consist of pushing the thought of the idea of moving away from home to the back of my mind. I spent my summer spending as much time as possible with the people I loved most. I attempted to soak in any aspect of home I could. I walked along the Santa Fe Plaza, ate many dinners my grandmother made, went swimming with friends and spent time with my mom, binge-watching our favorite shows from the comfort of our couch.
My move-in date, in late August, came before I knew it. I flew out of the Albuquerque International Sunport with my mom, my grandparents and my cousin accompanying me. The belongings I had carefully sorted through and selected to bring from my room at home to the small college dorm were in three large suitcases. Sadly, I had to leave behind many pairs of my favorite shoes and different clothing pieces, knowing there wouldn't be enough space in the dorm. The sacrifice ended up being well worth it.
I had simultaneous fear and excitement in my heart about attending Amherst College in Massachusetts, where I’ll be studying in the law, jurisprudence and social thought department as well as pursuing environmental studies for the next four years. During the college application process in my senior year, attending Amherst felt like a far-fetched idea. It was a school that had everything I wanted: a broad curriculum, a small student body, beautiful scenery, a track program I could compete in and a place I felt safe to live in and explore. There was only one problem: The chances of me receiving an acceptance letter were slim. When I received mine, I could barely believe it. After a lifetime in New Mexico, I felt disbelief and exhilaration about moving my whole life across the country to a state I’d only visited once before, that has brutal winters and was full of people and adventures I had yet to encounter.
The flight process was generally easy. We watched movies and enjoyed the complimentary snacks. When we landed for a brief layover in Atlanta, a rainstorm erupted. Once we landed in Massachusetts, we discovered our suitcases were soaked. Everything I brought to school was soaking wet.
Even with wet clothes, nothing could dampen my enthusiasm when I woke up for move-in the next day. My family and I drove up to campus and were directed to join the line of cars that were on their way to drop off the various belongings for students moving into their dorms. When our car reached the front of the line, we were immediately greeted by cheerful Mammoths (the mascot of Amherst College), cheering, clapping and smiling at us as we drove our way onto the freshman quad. This moment felt like running through the ribbon at the end of a race, knowing the hard work, effort and dedication was well worth the goal that had been reached.
We placed our suitcases into cars upperclassmen were driving to help move our stuff up through the small, steeply hilled campus. When we walked into my dorm room, which happened to be a single room I was randomly assigned to alongside two other students, it was a little bit hectic. There were suitcases and boxes scattered across the carpeted floor. The hot sun beamed through the two windows. In a dorm without air conditioning, you can really feel the extreme East Coast summer humidity. I have always had the privilege of having a room to myself to sleep in and store my belongings, so this dorm room was vastly different from my home in New Mexico.
The three of us students and our families had the job of attempting to move all of us into one dorm room at the same time. The other two students and their families were already well underway with this work when I showed up, leaving hardly any room to walk around, let alone join them in unpacking my stuff.
My family and I instantly knew this wasn’t going to work, so we decided to go to the campus post office to pick up some packages. The scene was much calmer when we returned, and we were able to take a look around to finally see the place where I would be living for the next school year. It was a tight fit. There were only two closets for three people. I had also been given the top bunk of the bunk bed, which made me apprehensive. In order to calm my stress, we began to move clothes into the dresser I was given before soon realizing there wouldn’t be enough room for my stuff. Luckily, my mom thought fast and stepped out of the dorm room. Within 20 minutes, she returned with a handful of utility workers carrying an extra wardrobe from campus.
After assembling and arranging all the furniture and then moving everything into the new space, we stepped back to witness the masterpiece we had made together. Each of us gave a pleasant sigh of relief. We knew everything was going to be all right, now that I had a comfortable and safe place to live for the school year.
Once my family left for the airport to begin their journey back home, I took a moment to sit on the freshman quad and just bask in the beauty of the beautiful vibrant green grass, and the squirrels scurrying up the large trees that dotted the area. I looked toward the beautiful view of the landscape of Memorial Hill and felt the awe this campus provides to all who step upon it. I heard the laughter: Some students were outside tossing Frisbees while others were sitting and chatting. I sat in the chair with the feeling of the warm breeze and realized I needed to slow down and sit in the gratitude this moment gave me.
Of schools with high on-time graduation rates and postgraduate salaries, Amherst College is eighth in the United States, according to recent rankings in the Wall Street Journal. Coming here was a dream come true. This dream came to fruition for a born-and-raised New Mexican like me. For those reading this who are still in school or are not sure about getting a degree, it’s important to know a dream like attending college can come true for you, too. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. You never know, you might also be sitting in gratitude on the freshman quad of your dream school sooner than you think.