Setting intentions is a powerful way to reflect on the previous year and think of changes I’d like to make in the coming trip around the sun.
The word “intention” means a couple of things. One of the more obscure meanings is “the healing process of a wound.” In the wake of the 2020 election, as well as in the face of continued climate change and persistent economic and racial injustices, we certainly have many wounds to heal as a nation.
As a community, the promise of a vaccine acts as a salve, but we must also repair the wounds that the pandemic has left and continues to leave: the invaluable learning missed in schools; the impact on the economy, including the loss of jobs and the closure of businesses; and the isolation that weighs on our mental health. I believe these can be remedied, at least in part, in 2021 by setting intentions and acting upon them.
Since the murder of George Floyd, I’ve become aware of the injustices systemically perpetrated against Black, Indigenous and other people of color. I’m ashamed that because I am not directly affected by racism or police brutality, I did not take it upon myself to actively partake in the movement against these injustices and hatred before 2020. Going into 2021, it is my intention to dismantle my own internalized biases, misconceptions and stereotypes. I recognize that before I call on other people to change their perceptions, I must rethink my own.
Enduring the pandemic as a community has made me realize the need for empathy, an understanding that leads to an emotionally triggered sense of compassion. Knowing that everyone is having to contend with some strain of suffering the virus has brought makes it easier to empathize with others. It is my intention to carry forward the empathy taught to us by the pandemic.
The obstacles of online school — unclear expectations, less class time and an unexpected increase in work, to name some examples — were difficult to overcome last year. Because I could no longer spend weekends with friends, I was submerged in schoolwork, doing homework every day of the week without breaks. This wasn’t sustainable, and by the time finals rolled around, I was burned out. So, one of my other intentions in the new year is to strive for balance in terms of my workload.
Part of this is viewing school not as an obligation but as a space where I can further my curiosity. For example, instead of memorizing Spanish vocabulary and tenses for a test with the motivation of receiving a good grade, I want to memorize the material because I’m thrilled by the possibility of being able to converse in Spanish outside of the classroom. Additionally, I intend to make more time for the things that I love doing, even if it comes at the expense of less time devoted to school.
I’ve observed we often make New Year’s resolutions that tend to focus on personal benefit. From the lessons learned in 2020, it is evident we need to broaden these resolutions to include the community. These intentions might not result in measurable outcomes as much as in unquantifiable progress to a more equitable future, but striving toward these types of goals is the most essential intention we can act upon.
