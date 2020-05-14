Soaking up the sunlight in the back row of the Santa Fe Prep Quad in June, I watched my senior friends walk down the stone steps — the guys looking dapper in suits and the girls in stunning white dresses, holding bouquets of flowers. A junior at the time, I couldn’t help but imagine myself in their place and wonder how surreal and wonderful it must feel to take your diploma in your hands after four years of hard work and hear your family cheering in the crowd.
That same week, I sat in the bleachers for several hours getting sunburned at Santa Fe High and at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center supporting my New Mexico School for the Arts friends at their graduation. While these ceremonies can sometimes seem long and tedious, I always looked forward to the day I would watch my fellow students in the class of 2020 make that same symbolic entrance into a new chapter of their lives. I wanted to have that same celebration, that same goodbye.
For the past month, seniors everywhere have grappled with the fact that we will never have that experience. In the wake of this realization, we should give ourselves permission to be truly heartbroken.
It isn’t just the graduation that we were looking forward to. It’s those last few months on campus — walking the same hallways, going out for lunch with friends, celebrating one another for our accomplishments and acceptances, saying farewell to teachers who helped us become the people we are, and taking part in traditions like senior ditch day and senior prank.
I looked forward to hiking Sun Mountain on the last day of school and coming together with my class one last time for a weeklong rafting trip in Utah. Also, while I’ve never been super keen on school dances, senior prom is one of those rites of passage that I never realized I would miss so much until I heard it was canceled.
After all the stress and pressure of applying to college and the craziness of senior year itself, Prep traditionally has done a great job of making the last months of high school memorable, packing in (nearly) enough memories to make up for the at-times preposterous Prep workload.
Now, I am finishing my last week of my Prep Internship experience, where I have been working on creative projects at home. Having had the past month to come to terms with some really difficult losses, including that of my “senior spring,” I can now say I have a little more perspective on the situation.
Someone very wise once told me, “The pursuit of the thing is the thing.” Someone else said that it’s so important to get comfortable in a place of self-knowing and self-growing.
I think my fellow seniors are having these same realizations. As much as we were looking forward to those end-of-high-school traditions, we already have achieved them in some way. And perhaps in some subtle sense, we will discover that this experience helped us to know who we are and to grow as people — friends, siblings, daughters, sons, students and, most of all, empathetic and strong human beings.
After we all graduate, however that might happen, and after each of us has had time to mourn the loss of our classic and long-awaited “lasts,” we will appreciate the hell out of our last few months in this beautiful place we grew up. We will go into the world with a maturity and a resilience that we will use to conquer the problems facing the world well beyond this pandemic.
I am so proud to be a member of the Santa Fe Prep Class of 2020, and I am so glad to know we are going through this together.
