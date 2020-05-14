In the winter, I dreamed about the warmth of the sun and the blueness of the sky on the day of St. Michael’s High School graduation. I could feel the heat from my polyester cap and gown sticking to my skin and the smoothness of my diploma in my hands. I could picture the big and dumb grins on my friends’ faces and hear the birds cheer and sing for us in celebration.
But, as my senior year came to an end May 7, all I saw were faces of my friends through a screen. All I felt were the keys on my laptop and a feeling of numbness. No jubilant crowd, no cap and gown, no hugs from the peers and teachers I grew close to over the last four years.
It wasn’t disappointment or anger; it was simply emptiness.
I abandoned hope for my senior year the day we were told to pack up our lockers and head home. I was not expecting to go back two weeks later. I didn’t assume our track season would resume or our school play would run. I felt fairly certain things wouldn’t “return to normal” anytime soon and there likely wouldn’t be a Graduation Day.
Oddly, I felt all right about all that.
My favorite book in high school was John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men. It’s about two migrant workers whose lives go astray because of unfortunate circumstances. The novel took its title from a line of Robert Burn’s poem “To a Mouse.” After a little mouse’s house gets destroyed, the lines follow “the best-laid plans of mice and men / go often askew.”
This acceptance of the intrinsic chaos of life is how I managed to get through my senior year via the online platform Zoom.
The pandemic has reminded us of the inherent fragility of life. This virus isn’t the first time life as we know it has been upended, and it surely won’t be the last. I’ve let go of all my earthly and limited expectations and am just going along with however the days progress. I can’t do much of anything to reclaim my senior year — it’s already done — so I’m simply accepting whatever comes.
Still, it’s hard — especially given how tightknit the St. Michael’s Class of 2020 was. I mean, we were an especially good batch of kids. Senior year came and we were excited to make it ours. We would study and party the hardest, our senior prank would be the baddest, our prom would be the most fun, we’d take home all of the gold in our athletics and our graduation would be as legendary as we were. Alas. …
While the end of high school has been stripped from us, the disappointing ending shouldn’t negate the beauty of the past. It seems a lot of my peers have forgotten the moments we shared together up until a couple of months ago. We got so caught up in our own pity that we forgot the victories and joys of our youth. We are still the Class of 2020, and a pandemic can’t take that away from us!
Sure, people are entitled to be sad — I was, too. But the sadness won’t change what is.
Despite it all, the sun is still warm, the sky’s still blue and the birds are still tweeting the same tune. And guess what? We are still the Class of 2020 high school graduates!
