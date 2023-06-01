A free Tuesday showing of 15 short films from local middle and high school students at Violet Crown Santa Fe is set to honor the accomplishments of young local filmmakers who participated in Film Prize Junior New Mexico.

The annual student short film competition for middle and high school students across the state launched in 2021. The competition is run by The Prize Foundation, based in Shreveport, La. According to the Film Prize Junior New Mexico website, students gain access to mentorship and qualify for various scholarships through their participation.

This year, Film Prize Junior New Mexico received 93 student films from more than 50 schools across New Mexico, which debuted at a festival in Albuquerque in early April.

Hanbi Park is rising junior at Santa Fe High. Contact him at hanbipark2006@gmail.com

