Whenever a screen adaptation of a book or series is made, it sparks the infamous debate: “Was the book or the movie better?” With both sides trying to out-pretentious each other. I am not a die-hard fan of The Umbrella Academy comics, although one of my favorite things about the Netflix series is that some of the actors are. It could be the mix of art styles they contain or how the books introduce a lot of characters very quickly, but I find the show to be an easier way to follow the lives of the seven main Hargreeves siblings.
Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is based on short comics by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way and comic creator Gabriel Bá. The Umbrella Academy is most easily obtained as a trilogy of graphic novels containing seven parts each. The series begins in 1989, when across the world, 43 babies are spontaneously born to women who were not pregnant and a scheming billionaire, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, tries to adopt as many of them as he can, believing they have superpowers. They most certainly do, and much of both the show and the graphic series are spent watching them use special abilities to usher in and halt an impending apocalypse.
Fitting in well with the show’s overarching theme that the consequences of time travel will have rippling effects, the first season of the show has the most similarities to its corresponding book, Apocalypse Suite. By the third season, the TV show is nearly unrecognizable from the source material, the third book in the series, Hotel Oblivion. That said, the series is taking huge strides toward representation in Hollywood, and that alone makes it worth watching. Plus the acting, dialogue and plot are all incredible.
The Umbrella Academy is both a drama and comedy, and it does sometimes have trouble straddling that line. Before the first episode even hits the 10-minute mark, there’s a two-minute dance-off to “Footloose.” Later in the season, a character dies with their tongue sticking out. Both of these moments are over-the-top ridiculous, while others are purely heart-wrenching. Multiple parents lose their children.
Because the show was released before the comics were all published, there is a lot of room for both formats to work in tandem to tell the same story. Which is a nice way to immerse readers and viewers more deeply into the canon. For example, Way wrote in an author’s note in the third book that he wanted the Mothers of Agony, a fictional organization that various lead characters get into trouble with, to be a biker gang. In the show, Way’s ambitions for the group are explicit, with everyone decked out in leather and tattoos. The couple of panels they are afforded in the book make them seem more like suburban drug mules.
Mild spoilers from this point forward:
If you’re going to watch season 3, you definitely need to watch the first two seasons. Season 3 doesn’t waste any time filling you in on this fast-paced mystery.
The second season of The Umbrella Academy leaves all six main characters, the surviving Hargreeves siblings, back at their childhood home. They also go back in time to confront their adoptive father, who was so disappointed with them that he adopted different children to create the Sparrow Academy — a huge aspect of season 3. In the books, all we see are the silhouettes of Sparrow Academy siblings in the last pages of Hotel Oblivion.
After the first season of The Umbrella Academy, fans took to various social media sites to point out that lead actor Elliot Page (who at the time was not out as trans) was a queer actor playing a heterosexual character, and asked the show to make Page’s character bisexual. The showrunner, Steve Blackman, obliged, and wrote a girlfriend for Page’s character in season 2. Between seasons 2 and 3, Elliot Page came out as trans, and after speaking to Blackman again and getting a transgender writer to work on the show, so did Page’s character, Viktor. In my opinion, Viktor’s transition is not the place his character differs most from the comics and is an excellent addition to the show.
The show’s authenticity, while still a huge step forward for the queer community, is slightly undercut by two of the new characters introduced, both members of the Sparrow Academy, Number 3, known as Fei (Britne Oldford) and Number 4, known as Alphonso (Jake Epstein) who have facial differences but are played by actors who do not.
Even though the first six episodes of season 3 set it up to be the final season, the last four introduce a plot twist you couldn’t guess if you were a psychic who had read the book a million times. Interviews with central actor David Castañeda and Way have confirmed that in all likelihood, we will have both a book 4 and season 4 in the next couple of years — or however long it takes to design all that CGI.