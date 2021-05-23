This school year wasn't the prettiest one I've had, but it guided me through a lot of self growth and coming to conclusions with my mental health. This year, I struggled with finding motivation, anxiety and depression. I may be self diagnosing, but from the looks of what I have witnessed in the past year I wouldn't say I'm wrong. Some days during online school I could barely get out of bed and sit at my desk to truly pay attention during a class, and I rarely turned my camera on. I continued to procrastinate and stress over homework, with no intention of getting better in school and motivating myself to be fully present. It was hard to communicate with my parents that I had problems with overthinking and felt lonely a lot of the time. I continued to bottle it all up and take it with me in the air tight container that was my brain. Once school started in person, I struggled with finding friends that weren't outside my school, feeling very alone. I was even considering switching schools to start fresh with my school life. However, I've gotten the opportunity to do what I love again and feel a sense of happiness. I got a short (but sweet) soccer season, and I'm halfway through my track season. I met some amazing new people at school, and have found the courage to make friends with people I already knew there. I got the help from my school counselor and have started to talk with my parents about my mental health. Today, I am a lot better than I was maybe three months ago, and I hope that this feeling will carry on for some time.
Sofia Barker, sophomore at the Academy for Technology and the Classics
