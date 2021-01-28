As the time for college decisions draws near, many students are beginning to look for scholarships to help ease the financial burden of enrollment deposits, supplies, textbooks, tuition, travel expenses — the list goes on. Though the scholarship process is a daunting and tedious one, this scholarship list might provide a starting point for those who need it. Who knows? You might even win one.
Hispanic Scholarship Fund
The Hispanic Scholarship Fund offers scholarships to high school seniors, undergraduate students, graduate students and students who are transferring from community colleges to four-year universities. To be eligible, students must be of Hispanic descent; they also must have a 3.0 GPA, or a 2.5 GPA for college and graduate students. This application is open to permanent residents and DACA recipients — just be sure to apply by Feb. 15. (hsf.net/scholarship)
New Mexico Scholars
The New Mexico Scholars Program offers scholarships to New Mexico students who have graduated from high school and are enrolling in college full time at a New Mexico institution before their 21st birthday. In order to qualify, the student must be a resident of New Mexico. They also must have graduated in the top 5 percent of their class or have obtained at least a 25 on the ACT or an 1140 on the SAT. This scholarship is only available to families making less than $60,000 per year. Contact your institution's financial aid office for more information if you're interested and eligible for this scholarship — application periods and instructions vary from school to school. (hed.state.nm.us/financial-aid/scholarships/nm)
The Pam Schneider Memorial Scholarship
The Pam Schneider Memorial Scholarship is offered by the American Advertising Federation of New Mexico. It offers one or two awards up to $1,400. In order to qualify for this scholarship, you must be a New Mexico resident enrolled full time as an undergraduate student in your junior or senior year of college. Graduate students also may apply. You also must be attending a four-year New Mexico institution with a specific course of study — check the website for more details. Other application materials that are required include a personal essay, a current résumé, an official transcript and a recommendation letter. Don't worry, though, you have plenty of time to apply. The deadline is June 3. (albuquerquefoundation.org/american-advertising-federation-nm-internship-scholarship.aspx)
Running of the Bulls Scholarship for Immigrants
The Running of the Bulls Scholarship for Immigrants offers scholarships to immigrants or the children of immigrants in the United States. In order to qualify for this program, candidates must attend a four-year college or be accepted into a four-year program or a graduate program; all candidates must also have at least a 3.0 GPA. In order to apply, you must submit a 1,500- to 2,000-word essay based on a specific prompt. All materials are due by June 1, and the scholarship is open to U.S. citizens as well as undocumented students. (runningofthebulls.com/scholarship-award-for-immigrants)
Ben Carlson Scholarship
The Ben Carlson Scholarship is open to applicants who have past or present participation in open-water lifeguard work — pool lifeguarding and certifications are not allowed. Candidates must be enrolled at a four-year postsecondary school; high school seniors are invited to apply. An essay and a résumé are required and transcripts must be provided upon request; an oral interview may also be required. This application is also open to undocumented students. Applications and materials must be submitted by Feb. 1. (bencarlsonfoundation.org/scholarship)
Great Minds in STEM Scholars Program
The Great Minds in STEM Scholars Program is available to applicants pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering or math. In order to be eligible for the scholarship, you must have at least a 3.0 GPA and be of Hispanic descent or demonstrate significant leadership within an underserved community. You also must be enrolled in a STEM undergraduate or graduate program for the upcoming fall semester at any college in the U.S. or its territories. Recipients of this scholarship receive money ranging in amounts from $500 to $10,000. The deadline for this application is April 30, so even with the many requirements to fill, there is plenty of time to put together an application. (greatmindsinstem.org/scholarships/scholarshipguidelines)
