Jordan Peele’s 2019 film Us about evil doppelgängers is a fantastic psychological horror movie that refuses to rely on jump scares.

 Courtesy photo

For Halloween this year, you might be thinking of sitting down with friends and family to watch some spooky movie classics like director Henry Selick’s 2009 animated adaptation Coraline, a zombie flick or maybe something from supernatural franchise The Conjuring Universe, like Annabelle (2014). But what exactly makes horror movies induce fear, and what should you look for if you’re hoping to get truly freaked out?

Many movies and other media use cheap tactics to give the audience a fright: a jump scare around each and every corner, a blood-curdling scream split by silence or sub-bass sounds for an eerie chilling effect. But no matter how many sounds and visual effects are put in, a horror movie will always be lacking without a properly terrifying plot that plays with the viewer’s psyche.

To scare the audience properly, filmmakers use a variety of plot devices, from storylines based on “real-life” events that tap into human fears, to “body horror” that can leave moviegoers feeling nauseous and faint.

Jasper Carter is a senior at Capital High School.

