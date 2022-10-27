For Halloween this year, you might be thinking of sitting down with friends and family to watch some spooky movie classics like director Henry Selick’s 2009 animated adaptation Coraline, a zombie flick or maybe something from supernatural franchise The Conjuring Universe, like Annabelle (2014). But what exactly makes horror movies induce fear, and what should you look for if you’re hoping to get truly freaked out?
Many movies and other media use cheap tactics to give the audience a fright: a jump scare around each and every corner, a blood-curdling scream split by silence or sub-bass sounds for an eerie chilling effect. But no matter how many sounds and visual effects are put in, a horror movie will always be lacking without a properly terrifying plot that plays with the viewer’s psyche.
To scare the audience properly, filmmakers use a variety of plot devices, from storylines based on “real-life” events that tap into human fears, to “body horror” that can leave moviegoers feeling nauseous and faint.
Unlike the classic screaming thriller movies like Jaws (1975) and It (remade for the big screen in 2017), the scary effect of “real” psychological horror will linger long after a viewer watches a movie. And movies that rely on body horror — which often involves scenarios with the human body that are physically grotesque and emotionally difficult — tend to affect viewers the most.
While not a filmmaker, a current king in the realm of body horror is Junji Ito, a Japanese mangaka, or manga-style graphic novelist, is well known for his works filled with nightmarish injuries. The stories usually begin with a sense of normalcy that suddenly turns dark as the protagonist experiences horror beyond belief, and the fear is intensified by the illustrations. Several of Ito’s manga have been adapted into movies, such as his most famous series Tomie and Uzumaki, though the original novels feel far scarier.
Horror relying on the “uncanny valley” phenomenon also falls under the category of body horror, as displayed in movies like Jordan Peele’s 2019 film Us. The movie explores the horror of what might happen if evil doppelgängers emerged from underground and tried to murder and replace everyone. That the doubles in the film also have feelings and needs while still being deranged creates a fantastic psychological horror that refuses to rely on jump scares.
Another well-known tactic for creating psychologically scary movies is the use of true stories. Humanity has seen many terrifying murderers and unexplained deaths in its history, and plenty of filmmakers dramatize these events for the screen. Real cases of clinical lycanthropy (where a person believes they can transform into an animal), along with other real-life instances of forest-dwelling cults and serial killers, become popular and adapted into media.
Unfortunately, horror content based on “true” stories often has two outcomes: Some may actually find comfort in listening to the stories of deadly maniacs and hiking disappearances, while others may find them paranoia-inducing.
TV shows and movies around true crime, such as Dahmer (2022) on Netflix about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer or The Act (2019) on Hulu about real-life abuse survivor Gypsy Rose Blanchard, can also find themselves with an audience that doesn’t find much fear in the stories and instead enjoys watching them after work to unwind.
The lesser-known category of “gross” horror, however, has the most amount of casualties in regards to people vomiting in theaters and refusing to watch the movies. Saw III (2006) is a popular movie that falls under this category, where the writers and directors essentially do everything they can to see your lunch come back up. Scenes in these disgusting movies often detail gruesome instances of torture or, in the case of subgenres like “vomit gore,” play on the human fear of bodily functions. These movies can be so disgusting that the hype is found in the fact many people are truly afraid to watch them.
Of course, heavy psychological horror isn’t for everyone. The family-friendly animation movies like Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie (2012) and The Corpse Bride (2005) or Sam Fell and Chris Butler’s ParaNorman (2012) will still be considered scary movies and have a large number of people enjoying them without making people pass out in theaters.
But, for the people who are sick of cheap tricks for a thrill with a weak plot, psychological horror movies are sure to fulfill that desire. That rush of adrenaline from fear can be long-lasting when the right tactics are used to create a movie that follows you into your sleep and scratches the itch for something really scary.