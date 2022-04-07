This is not something that is recommended to be read with your breakfast. It will not help your appetite, but consideration of the topic is necessary. In part, because nobody talks about it. It is not a pleasant thing to talk about, but urinals do exist and they should be discussed.
Maybe urinals aren’t often considered essential infrastructure, so much as urinals are a feature of convenience. But when they are missing, it is certainly a disappointment for everyone involved.
There is a lot to complain about regarding urinal design. Sometimes they are too low to the ground, too close together, or the cardinal sin of any restroom: lacking partitions. Oh God.
I don’t want to be compelled to make conversation with the guy next to me; I just want to leave.
But this is an issue that must be taken seriously.
A current trend in design appears to be leaving out urinals in public restrooms. Whether it is intentional or not, these bathrooms come off as more inclusive. Restrooms should be accessible for everyone, regardless of gender, orientation or ability to use the restroom. So restrooms in modern buildings, like the new food halls and gathering areas on my campus, contain the same layout for both male- and female-identifying restrooms. No urinals. Just stalls.
In theory, it’s not a bad intention. People who use urinals are pretty darn adaptable. After all, most homes don’t have urinals. So a homestyle approach to “the house of convenience” generally looks good on paper. But that is the home, not a public place of study or business.
The urinal is an essential invention. It is a feature of convenience so a guy can use the restroom standing up. That’s pretty much it. A toilet is basically the same thing, but it’s lower so one can sit down. That is the only difference. Toilets are simply too low most of the time, and one cannot expect a guy to sit down. Especially in a rush, it’s just not going to happen. They’re also more sanitary, take up less space — and at least one 2017 study shows urinals can reduce wait times in public restrooms. That is really important. And therein lies the problem with having all toilets within a restroom.
The “all stall” system is flawed in its expectation of people to be decent and clean. That is not a realistic expectation. It only takes one careless person to ruin the entire system. It might be the convenient response to say guys need to learn to be tidy. But that is unrealistic as well. It’s a public restroom, after all.
Urinals are essential to keeping things clean, efficient and low maintenance. Most important: They reduce mess. In a public restroom, which can have hundreds of people going through in a day, that is incredibly important. It’s not something that is pleasant to think about in depth, but the importance of having these devices is clear.
I can only assume why urinals are being phased out of plans, but I expect it is an issue of privacy. They could make people uncomfortable in a more gender-neutral restroom. But deleting the urinal completely, that’s an even bigger problem. It would make far more sense to partition off the offending section; put it in the back of the room behind a wall, but make sure it is indeed there.
We have no control of who has visited the restroom before us, and we have to contend with whatever was left in there.
Urinals prevent disaster, and everyone can benefit from their existence.
