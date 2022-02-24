Dubbed “Midtown Santa Fe,” a development project set to be located on the vacant, 64-acre Santa Fe University of Art and Design Campus would turn the old college campus into a thriving new center of activity for local community members.
The development project is intended to serve all Santa Fe residents by transforming the area into a place “enriched by arts and culture experience,” according to the project’s website. Many young community members are left wondering whether the space will be accessible to teens in a town with little teen-centered resources and where many have turned to violence or drug abuse.
“I really had no idea what midtown was, but I hope they consider making an area where teenagers can build a community,” said Santa Fe High School junior Emma Pearson in a recent interview.
Santa Fe is New Mexico’s fourth-largest city, with a small population of roughly 85,000. Some teens feel it does not leave teens with much to do or experience compared to larger cities like Albuquerque.
“Teens don’t have a lot of places to go, and when they do, adults don't appreciate the ruckus they cause,” said Capital High School student Stephanie Arana. “ I would say teens turn to forms of self medicating, which can be really detrimental for their brain development.”
A 2019 New Mexico Youth Resiliency survey showed that out of more than 1,700 respondents in Santa Fe County higher than average portions of Santa Fe County high schoolers are drinking alcohol, getting into fights and smoking cigarettes compared to the rest of the state — including 7.7 percent of Santa Fe teens who reported drunk driving at some point, compared to the 6.4 percent state average.
Similarly, the abuse of fentanyl in New Mexico teens has skyrocketed since 2015, when the number of related deaths was only around ten, compared to the 300 related deaths in 2021, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
It’s not just teenagers fretting over drug use and lack of community spaces. Pablo Aguilar, a Santa Fe resident who lives near Midtown and works with youth, said he sees “a lot of troubled teens.”
“I just wish the city of Santa Fe could fix the problem,” he said.
The fate of midtown won’t be decided entirely by city officials; they are also gathering community input on what residents would like to see done with the campus, most recently at the Midtown Block Party in October.
The event brought over 800 members of the community to the midtown site to give input — including 23 teens and young adults connected to local nonprofit YouthWorks. A survey conducted by planners last also gathered hundreds of respondents ages 13 to 17, who weighed in on the best uses for the area.
Midtown project manager Daniel Hernandez said community feedback shows people are interested in a mixed-use area with affordable housing and a culture and arts scene.
“Teens will be able to participate in the public programming of space, and we wanted to be able to show teens that there are professional opportunities in arts and culture. Teens can maybe even participate in training programs or internships,” Hernandez said in a recent interview.
While Hernandez and other administrators working on the project look to the future of midtown, other Santa Feans who once studied, taught and lived there are still reminiscing about the site’s long history.
The midtown campus was once a World War II military hospital, before it turned into the first official institution for higher learning in the state of New Mexico, St. Michael’s College. St. Michael’s later became the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018 due to financial difficulties, much to the chagrin of local students who filed a lawsuit against the school.
As the development moves forward, residents of Santa Fe can continue to speak out with any ideas or input they might have at midtowndistrictsantafe.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.