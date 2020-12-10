It's no secret the last academic year wrapped up on a low note. When the coronavirus pandemic first caused schools to shut down in the spring, students initially celebrated a “long spring break." Yet, as the isolation dragged on, a feeling of dread settled in.
Now, nine months into quarantine, Santa Fe teens are moving through a déjà vu nightmare, wondering if the 2020-21 school year will also end without in-person learning and the social life that comes with being in class.
“There doesn’t seem to be an escape. For me, online school has been really hard because I just have no motivation left over to do anything," said Atlas Power, a junior at Santa Fe Prep. "I am drowning in all of it."
It's especially hard for seniors, who already struggle with "senioritis" this time of year. It doesn't help knowing they might not have a fairy-tale ending filled with traditional end-of-high-school celebrations.
“Classic senior year events like prom, senior pranks, and even graduation are completely unknown right now," Rowan Soeiro, a senior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, wrote in an email. Soeiro said the possibility of missing out on the traditional end of senior year is “incredibly saddening for myself and my peers.”
There's not a one-size-fits all solution to mitigate the stress and heartache, but some students are trying to make the most of the circumstances.
Carmen Gallegos, who would have been a sophomore this year at New Mexico School for the Arts, said she chose to lessen the stress by continuing her education through home-schooling. Though the experience has been "extremely different," she said she enjoys using a paper-based curriculum, rather than online, noting that she is "hardly on a screen and I'm self-paced." Following an online learning model at the end of the 2019-20 school year made school boring, confusing and exhausting, she said.
Though Gallegos acknowledged that home-schooling is not a feasible option for many Santa Fe teens, she said all students should prioritize their mental health during these turbulent times.
"It's OK to take a step back and take care of yourself," she said, "because that really is the most important thing."
Lisa Jo Goldman, a gifted instructor at Santa Fe High School, agreed.
“Who cares about falling behind?” she said. “[School is] not a race. Take care of your physical and mental health. … Empathy, compassion and understanding are more important than grades."
Goldman said she hopes students realize how hard the pandemic has been on teachers as well. She compares online teaching at a time like this to "trying to climb Mount Everest without the right gear, and no oxygen. The higher you go, the more you're asked to do."
Nevertheless, Goldman has chosen to push on. She said she hopes to not only keep students educated but to boost their mental health. Her efforts include checking in daily with students and maintaining interpersonal connections so they know they are cared for.
For students, this type of connection is critical but can feel inadequate. School is a key part of young people's socialization, and without it, isolation can lead to depression, anxiety and fatigue.
Soeiro said teens are finding virtual ways to connect, but online communication is simply not the same as meeting with friends face to face.
“Electronic communication feels so impersonal. It is fine for a little while, but we are going on nine months in self-isolation, which is more than strenuous on personal relationships of any kind," she said.
Students like Power, who described his social circle as “steadily declining,” fear teens are so desperate to resume their social lives that they have become increasingly lax about taking precautions amid the pandemic.
“I know a lot of people my age are hanging out with a lot of other people … large groups are where COVID thrives," Power wrote.
With the virus raging across the country, it's critical to remain vigilant about social distancing and safety measures, Power said.
Soeiro agreed, reminding teens that they are "not alone, although it may really feel that way."
As the pandemic persists, without a real end in sight, the greatest thing students can do is continue to do their best, be gentle with themselves and remember that it's OK to not be OK. School doesn't have to be the top priority at this time, Goldman said.
“Our community’s health is more important than a grade," she said.
