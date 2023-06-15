Pride celebrations in Santa Fe are going to pull out all the stops this year, as both Santa Fe Pride and its host organization Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance celebrate 30 year anniversaries. Festivities across town are set to include a movie night, drag bingo and a comedy show. The celebration has been dubbed "PRIDE30."

I’ve attended Pride for the last three years, and seeing so many queer people love themselves and each other was definitely the turning point when my identity became something I was less ashamed of. If you can make it, I fully recommend going, if for no other reason than that it’s loads of fun.

Santa Fe Pride is definitely becoming more youth-focused as well, with the June 24 Pride on the Plaza event featuring a designated youth area for a third year running. This week also marked Santa Fe’s inaugural Queer Prom for attendees ages 16 to 25, hosted at Meow Wolf.

