Pride celebrations in Santa Fe are going to pull out all the stops this year, as both Santa Fe Pride and its host organization Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance celebrate 30 year anniversaries. Festivities across town are set to include a movie night, drag bingo and a comedy show. The celebration has been dubbed "PRIDE30."
I’ve attended Pride for the last three years, and seeing so many queer people love themselves and each other was definitely the turning point when my identity became something I was less ashamed of. If you can make it, I fully recommend going, if for no other reason than that it’s loads of fun.
Santa Fe Pride is definitely becoming more youth-focused as well, with the June 24 Pride on the Plaza event featuring a designated youth area for a third year running. This week also marked Santa Fe’s inaugural Queer Prom for attendees ages 16 to 25, hosted at Meow Wolf.
Also leading up to the Pride festival and parade are several Pride-related events, including a 6 p.m. June 20 showing of A Run for More, a 2022 documentary following the San Antonio City Council campaign of transgender woman Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe in Texas, at Violet Crown Santa Fe.
As per tradition, Santa Fe's Pride on the Plaza celebration will take place on the last Saturday of the month in honor of the first Pride parade in the U.S., back in 1970. The dates of Pride events also honor the Stonewall Riots of June 28, 1969, in New York City, a series of protests that helped accelerate the gay rights movement after decades of blatant discrimination, violence and homophobia.
Singer, songwriter and DJ Ultra Naté will be DJing the main event on the Plaza as well as performing in the "PRIDE After Dark" event at Tumbleroot later that night — though that event is for ages 21 and up. Since this year’s Pride will cover the most physical space, stretching beyond the Plaza to Lincoln Avenue and Marcy Street, there will be a second stage with other performers as well, according to the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance.
The Plaza itself will be full of booths from local vendors and resource providers, as well as singing, dancing, community and acceptance.