I grew up in Santa Fe. I have seen the Plaza at its best: busy with Spanish Market; lit up in December; lined with condiments during Pancakes on the Plaza on the Fourth of July. The current state of the Santa Fe Plaza is a disgrace to our city.
Santa Fe is a tourist city, and the tourists coming to see the rich history of the oldest capital city in the U.S. are mostly going to find it in and around the Plaza.
Their interest keeps our economy moving. Wealth comes in because people love the charm, and right now Santa Fe has the charm of a sad, scuzzy abandoned lawn flamingo. Santa Fe has a reputation, and I don’t think tourists are expecting a decrepit and sorry-looking public square, or a downtown that is filthy, difficult to navigate and poorly maintained. It’s not a good look.
The Plaza is not really something I would want much to do with if I had a business.
I was compelled to write about this after looking at the reviews of Santa Fe on Tripadvisor, Yelp and Google. Yikes, just yikes. I find it very amusing that many businesses have marketed themselves as “on the Plaza,” as if it’s something to attract tourists. Does that mean they can charge more? I am not sure If I agree with this plan of business, which presumes the Plaza is held to a high cultural esteem, that it is a place that lives up to its reputation.
Accessing the Plaza in the first place is a rough task. I don’t know much about city planning, but I’m pretty sure cramming pedestrians and cars into narrow streets designed before the invention of the automobile isn’t a good idea. I can’t say the experience is a pleasant one for pedestrians.
Sidewalks on upper Don Gaspar, Old Santa Fe Trail and San Francisco Street are cramped, making for a rather miserable experience with crowds. San Francisco Street cuts off the shops on the south side of the Plaza. Tourists tend to walk right into the road, and who can blame them? How else are they going to get a good view of the cathedral? Locals will know how irritating it is to drive anywhere near the Plaza, let alone next to it.
Why can’t we reroute traffic around the Plaza? Sure, a new route might be confusing at first, but I don’t think it could be any worse than it already is. High volumes of pedestrians could benefit from having ample room to actually enjoy and experience the space. And that is just the start; there are plenty of ways to expand the Plaza’s walkability. None of that actually matters, though, since the Plaza has bigger issues. It doesn’t feel like a comfortable place to spend time anymore.
I no longer feel welcome using the Plaza to hang out. I don’t even want to sit down for a minute, in part because someone is sleeping on the bench across from me, or the grass is filled with dog poop and cigarette butts.
Mostly, it feels dirty and poorly maintained, with black ice on the sidewalks and pathways in the winter, and trash scattered here and there in the summer.
The ruins of the obelisk have yet to be dealt with, and sit in the center like a forgotten project under a tarp in someone’s garage. One of my favorite sayings about New Mexico is that we live in the “land of mañana” — everything will be done at “some point.” It’s rather apt for the state of the Plaza.
Minor details like these add up, and it gives an impression to tourists.
I do not fear people, but if I wasn’t 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, I wouldn’t feel entirely comfortable walking around the Plaza. It’s not that the space is dangerous, but it is suggested to be dangerous by the presence of a police surveillance trailer. In fact, it makes me want to completely avoid the Plaza area. Is the Plaza so unsafe that such a thing is even necessary? Having a police presence that visible is disturbing.
Public spaces must be maintained, especially if we want to have tourists coming back year after year. We cannot afford to turn people away and give them a bad experience, and that is what we are doing. I am horrified that the city of Santa Fe has let the Plaza get to be in such a state.
