I’ll tell someone on the chairlift where I am from, and they look confused — New Mexico is not a place people associate with skiing. Many skiers from other parts of the U.S. confuse it with Arizona. But superb skiing exists in New Mexico, and closer than you might think.
While Taos Ski Valley is something New Mexico should be proud of, as it is truly a superb mountain that hosts a freeride world-qualifying event, it is not the most interesting skiing New Mexico has to offer. That is Ski Santa Fe.
Ski Santa Fe is known for the most part as a mediocre tourist mountain. From a superficial view, it is a mountain with some mild groomed runs; it’s small and the lifts are slow. It is swamped with Texans and Oklahomans on spring break who have never driven in snow or seen a hill before. The lift lines at the base are absurd, and the snow is somewhat mediocre in comparison to what skiing destinations like Utah receive. It’s also much smaller than more popular resorts, like Taos or others in Utah.
Yet, what makes Santa Fe so interesting is the fact it offers some genuinely challenging skiing with relative accessibility to where we live.
What gives many mountains the designation of being challenging is the nature of having “big terrain” — massive bowls, chutes, cliff areas and steep faces prone to avalanches. Not to mention fresh snow every weekend. My favorite example of this is Snowbird in Utah, where I was skiing until May 1 with a 30-inch snowstorm the week before. The mountain features gigantic open bowls with incredibly steep terrain. Santa Fe can offer none of this. At the end of the day, yes, a big mountain like Snowbird or Telluride is going to have more options than Santa Fe. But one can still go and do something interesting here.
I think many overlook how good some of the skiing is. Our mountain offers an entirely different kind of challenge: good technical tree skiing on most of the mountain. Some of the most difficult routes are crammed into the trees. The gradients are steep, the trees are tightly packed, and there is not a lot of room to turn. Perhaps people are daunted, but if someone is up to it, there is a good challenge that not many other places offer.
Santa Fe isn’t on the radar for professional skiers, but it should be.
While we don’t have high-speed lifts or a good park — which we should — we locals are incredibly lucky. We have the opportunity for a unique skiing experience right in our backyard. Ski Santa Fe is a rarity in that it maintains the purity of what a ski area used to be, and in my opinion, what skiing should be. It is not a resort, and that is important because it has kept Ski Santa Fe small. It is common to see people you know on the mountain.
In an age when the private ski area ceases to exist, that is a blessing. Some ski resorts, such as Vail in Colorado, have earned a reputation for “ruining” their ski towns, buying up all the shops, importing their own workers and making everything corporate — and toxically elitist. Santa Fe is one of the few places that exists where skiing can be somewhat affordable to learn.
While Santa Feans complain about rising ski-pass costs, slow lifts or tourists, we should be grateful we don’t have to take out a small loan like one does to get a pass at any major Colorado resort, or pay $25 for parking like I have in Salt Lake City. We have the freedom to enjoy skiing in a way others don’t.