Santa Fe High School Theater’s recent production of Mamma Mia! more than hit the mark for fans familiar with the film version of the musical when it came to the stage last weekend.
Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy set in Greece. Donna Sheridan, played by junior Eleanor Whalen in the Santa Fe High production, and her two best friends, Tanya (junior Mai Tran) and Rosie (senior Max Riddle), plan for her daughter Sophie’s wedding. However, the big day takes a twist when the bride (senior Sarah Dunston) invites three men from her mother’s past in the hopes one of them could be her real father, all while keeping it secret from her mother.
If you’re looking for a cheesy and comforting musical, Mamma Mia! is always a winner, and Santa Fe High School Theater’s version did not disappoint. The numerous jokes were a major highlight, along with the catchy string of ABBA songs that tie the production together.
The show wrapped Sunday, but the cast went to work learning the musical in early January. Students in Santa Fe High’s stagecraft class created the set, which perfectly captured summer in Greece with its painted beaches and ivy-covered walls. The costumes seemed to match the personalities of each of the characters and were similar to those in the film version of Mamma Mia!
The Santa Fe High cast faced many obstacles to make this production possible, from learning to dance in scuba diving flippers, to working around canceled rehearsals due to snow days.
“As a family, we persevered and we pulled it off,” said sophomore Sydney Karnes, a member of the ensemble.
The cast certainly did pull it off. The love from the crowd was evident throughout the production during last Friday’s showing. Ultimately, the show sold out all three nights.
It is apparent how talented this cast was. The dancing, which was “the hardest thing to learn,” according to sophomore ensemble member Rune Shultz, was enjoyable to watch. And the singers certainly did ABBA justice. Seeing familiar songs like “Take a Chance on Me,” performed live by high schoolers with amazing vocals was thrilling.
Of course, the cast couldn’t have done it without the theater directors. The production was directed by Zoe Burke, with musical direction by Caleb Heaton and choreography by Amy Compton. The three are all Santa Fe High staff.
If the show hadn’t sold out all three nights, it would well have been worth seeing it two more times.
If this production of Mamma Mia! tells us anything, it’s that Santa Fe High School Theater’s upcoming senior show production of The House of Blue Leaves is worth waiting for when it debuts in May.