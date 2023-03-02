mama mia

Cast members show off their muscles to bride Sophie (senior Sarah Dunston) and her fiancé Sky (senior Cian Rogers) during Santa Fe High’s Feb. 23 showing of Mamma Mia!

 Abby Frey/Generation Next

Santa Fe High School Theater’s recent production of Mamma Mia! more than hit the mark for fans familiar with the film version of the musical when it came to the stage last weekend.

Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy set in Greece. Donna Sheridan, played by junior Eleanor Whalen in the Santa Fe High production, and her two best friends, Tanya (junior Mai Tran) and Rosie (senior Max Riddle), plan for her daughter Sophie’s wedding. However, the big day takes a twist when the bride (senior Sarah Dunston) invites three men from her mother’s past in the hopes one of them could be her real father, all while keeping it secret from her mother.

If you’re looking for a cheesy and comforting musical, Mamma Mia! is always a winner, and Santa Fe High School Theater’s version did not disappoint. The numerous jokes were a major highlight, along with the catchy string of ABBA songs that tie the production together.

