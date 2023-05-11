This National Teacher Appreciation Week I’d like to highlight one of my most influential teachers this year, Carlos Caldwell. An Advanced Placement European History teacher, Caldwell has taught at Santa Fe High School for over 15 years. He spends countless extra hours throughout the year tutoring his students to see them succeed. Often, many students have a personal connection with him and kindly open up about troubles outside of school.
He’s welcoming, energetic and passionate about teaching. This is my first year taking his class, and I can tell he wants to see students do well. He provides my peers and me with the necessary skill set for the AP exam at the end of the year, and I can confidently say I was well-prepared. Caldwell not only facilitated my learning of history but sparked my intellectual curiosity in writing. While not only lecturing about European history, he teaches how to become a good writer, which is beyond his job.
He’s a fan favorite at Santa Fe High School and plays a large role in the Advanced Placement program. He teaches kids to be curious and expand their horizons within learning. For context, he grew up in New Mexico and went to Santa Fe High until his junior year. Caldwell moved to Boston in his teenage years, in part to pursue skateboarding. However, he moved back to Santa Fe in his late 20s and picked up teaching New Mexico history at Santa Fe High. Caldwell gained his teaching credentials at the University of New Mexico teaching internship program.
Bonding with Caldwell about the world outside of academia makes me more comfortable with the content in his class. I’m able to confidently ask questions, revise essays and comfortably make jokes about him. Needless to say, if you’re going to be sophomore at Santa Fe High School, taking AP European History will only benefit you. Although it’s a rigorous class, it will teach you useful skills and get you to think critically. Caldwell keeps the class engaged, with over 90% of the students not sleeping in class, by my estimation.
Teachers play a large role in our development, and most want us to succeed in the future. Say thank you to all your teachers this week and value all the hard work they’ve done. Happy teacher appreciation week!