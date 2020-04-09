It was Dec. 1, 2018, when Justin Reynolds realized his dream of becoming a professional musician.
“It was our first show in front of a crowd larger than 200 people and the energy was so crazy and amazing. I remember saying to myself, ‘Wow, this is what I’m meant to be doing,’ ” he said.
Reynolds, an 18-year-old senior at
Santa Fe High has been the bassist, pianist and vocalist for the local pop band The High Vibes — his 24-year-old cousin Jake Reynolds is his bandmate — for about a year and a half. Performing in Santa Fe has been a springboard for hopefully even bigger and better things, as the Reynolds plan to move to San Diego this summer to pursue careers in the music industry.
While many teens in Santa Fe struggle to pick a college or major — even what shirt to wear in the morning — Justin Reynolds said music has made his vision for the future clear.
“At my age, being able to define exactly what you want to be doing for the rest of your life is a rarity,” he said. “It’s a feeling I’ve never experienced before and I can’t share with someone else unless they’ve also felt it about something. Everyone will eventually, but you kind of come to this understanding where like, sheesh, that’s what I’m meant to do.”
But music wasn’t always Justin Reynolds’ passion. He has always been interested in academia, and it’s defined a large slice of his high school life. The soon-to-be high school graduate is in the top of his class and holds leadership roles in a variety of clubs. He is the captain of the speech and debate team, is president of the Model United Nations club and held a seat on the board of the youth and government club this year. For two years in a row, he’s been a finalist at the state speech and debate championship, and he took first place this year in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Justin Reynolds is also a participant in orchestra, and his love of the standing bass sparked his interest in electric bass. He and his cousin, who is the lead singer of The High Vibes, started the band in 2018. They said they will host auditions for other bandmates once they move to California.
Justin Reynolds said he plans to attend online music school through Berklee College of Music while juggling band practice at least four times a week and shows nearly every other weekend once he arrives in California. It’s a big change from his initial plans for college — he was accepted to the University of California, Berkeley in late March — but he said academia isn’t the whole picture for him now.
“I know music is what I want to do, and I wouldn’t be happy if I wasn’t doing it,” he said, noting that while he’s proud of his academic successes and “school has always been incredibly important to me,” he feels that music ultimately outweighs his other interests.
Justin Reynolds’ parents have been supportive of his decision.
“I have always been fortunate to love my work and believe anybody who can find their passion at whatever age is lucky. I’m proud of Justin for following his passion and pursuing his love of music to make change in the world,” said Jacci Gruninger, Justin Reynold’s mom.
Jake Reynolds is equally encouraging — and excited.
“I am stoked to the max to move The High Vibes to San Diego. We had an amazing start in Santa Fe and are incredibly grateful for all the support we have there,” the older cousin said, noting he lived in Los Angeles for four years when he was younger and says Southern California has a special place in his heart. “I can’t wait to put new music into the world inspired by our new surroundings. I think it’ll help us grow a lot as songwriters and performers and take us to the higher vibes we’re searching for.”
The two-person band, which can be identified all around Santa Fe by its colorful zia symbol stickers and upbeat pop tunes, has become relatively well known throughout the city. Justin Reynolds said people sometimes recognize him in public, and he added that the band’s platform has made him a more confident person.
“When I go to parties or just gatherings, the first thing people will ask me is, ‘Oh you’re that guy from The High Vibes, right?’ — which is awesome. I love being recognized like that,” he said. “It’s my favorite way to be recognized.”
But the impact being in The High Vibes has had in his life is much more profound. Playing with the band, he said, has helped him grow and mature.
“I was a lot less open-minded, more reserved and a lot more stuck in my ways,” he said. “Because of music, I’ve really let go of all of that and really accepted that we’re all just people and there’s no point in judging one another for inconsequential means.”
While Justin Reynolds remains passionate about debate, politics and academia, he said music is what drives him. Of all of the components of the music industry that appeal to him, the feeling he gets when he’s performing is the driving force behind his decision to pursue the activity full time.
“By being up onstage you’re giving these people in the crowd the opportunity to connect with one another through this art form, which is what’s so amazing about art: creating communities, promoting peace, making happiness and just making friends,” he said.
To be a professional musician is not always easy — nor does the path leading there promise success. Justin Reynolds, however, doesn’t feel the need to designate a “backup plan.” He lives by a mentality that promotes constant drive and work toward his goal. If he allows himself to determine a “what if,” he said, then it defeats the purpose of having a dream to work toward.
The cousins have an inside joke: They regularly text each other the name of the band Coldplay to symbolize their future. The dream is to reach the level of success that Coldplay has, and if they continuously remind each other of that, what’s the harm?
“I’m not the kind of person to have a ‘what if,’ ” Justin Reynolds said. “It’s not about not being prepared for the future. … It’s about knowing and dedicating your mind and every part of your being to that one thing that drives you. That’s what I’m doing, and that’s what I’ll continue to do until I’m one day playing stadiums.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.