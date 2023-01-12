In a sport like hockey that's populated by a majority of male players, a coed team can be hard to find. That’s no longer the case in Santa Fe, as the Blue Jackets relaunched this school year.

The Blue Jackets, the coed hockey team, pulls its players from schools across the city. The original iteration of this club team ended in 2016 due to lack of interest from local high school players, but players on the reignited team say momentum is back.

“We finally got the numbers this year, and I talked to our manager and it was like, ‘Why not?’ ” team captain Joshua Meyers, a Santa Fe Preparatory School junior, said.

Emily J. Aguirre is a freshman at Santa Fe Preparatory School. Contact her at emjazz19@gmail.com.

