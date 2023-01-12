In a sport like hockey that's populated by a majority of male players, a coed team can be hard to find. That’s no longer the case in Santa Fe, as the Blue Jackets relaunched this school year.
The Blue Jackets, the coed hockey team, pulls its players from schools across the city. The original iteration of this club team ended in 2016 due to lack of interest from local high school players, but players on the reignited team say momentum is back.
“We finally got the numbers this year, and I talked to our manager and it was like, ‘Why not?’ ” team captain Joshua Meyers, a Santa Fe Preparatory School junior, said.
Although the team has lost nearly all its games this season — the Blue Jackets did secure a tie — Meyers is looking to bring the Blue Jackets the unity needed for success.
“One of my biggest things has been discipline with practice, taking it more seriously. But that’s what comes with having a high school team in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
While the team faces some tribulations, the Blue Jackets' goalie, Early College Opportunities sophomore Declan Killoy, said he is hopeful.
“We have some work that needs to be done; the team definitely is going to grow and where we are right now is a little bit of a low spot, but I’m also hoping that we get going after the winter break,” he said.
Despite the Blue Jackets dropping the home opener against the New Mexico Cougars in November, they were greeted by a roaring crowd.
While the National Hockey League released a report in 2022 illuminating its efforts in “diversifying the youth ecosystem,” statistics still show far fewer than half of the league’s employees across North America are women, though the number of female hockey players is rising worldwide, according to data from the International Ice Hockey Federation.
The NHL remains male-dominated, and Canadian player Manon Rheaume remains both the first and the only woman to play in an NHL game, with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992.
“They kind of cut out girls in hockey right about after high school, so after that we can’t play with the boys,” Santa Fe High School freshman Lila Wagner, one of the three girl players on the Blue Jackets, said. “I definitely think it would be better if we started including more and more girls the higher the levels get, because it’ll grow hockey for women and it’ll give a better environment and a more impactful environment.”
A team being coed is a new adjustment for everyone, and some players believe some of the team's tribulations may be because of gender roles.
“I definitely think as a girl it’s harder to get included. The team is very good at including everyone, but there’s certain points where they’re not. Sometimes it’s hard because you really have to prove yourself as a girl on this team; you really have to try your hardest and be at every practice,” Wagner said.
The Blue Jackets may serve as inspiration to younger students who are at the lower levels of hockey, offering spots on the team as a goal in place of what was once a dead end to the sport’s access in Santa Fe.
That rings true for Meyers, who looked up to the Blue Jackets when he was younger and has since become a role model.
“It’s a lot of fun, especially because growing up and seeing the guys on the old varsity team, I looked up to a lot of them and knew I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.
The first Blue Jackets team since 2016 is hopeful that the team isn’t the last stop when it comes to hockey in Santa Fe.
“We’re hoping the program continues to build and this varsity [team] is just the first step,” Wagner said.
Emily J. Aguirre is a freshman at Santa Fe Preparatory School.