Tall Girl

 Courtesy IMDB

I’ve always loved romance, to what some might call an unhealthy degree. There’s something perfect about wearing pajamas on a Saturday night, eating an array of junk food and watching an unlikely pair find their way into each other’s arms on a New York street.

My romantic identity was cultivated almost completely by the likes of Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks and Matthew McConaughey finding love with the last person they expected to fall for in classic romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally (1989) and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003). Opposites attract. The right person is found when you least expect it. Not everything goes according to plan. All these lessons are entrenched in my mind when I think of romance.

But lately, I’ve noticed a decline in the popularity of this genre, especially in my generation. Is love dead? Does no one appreciate good old-fashioned romance like me? Or maybe the genre as a whole is becoming more and more stagnant.

Moksh Bhakta is a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at moksh.bhakta@mandelainternationalschool.us.