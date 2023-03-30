I’ve always loved romance, to what some might call an unhealthy degree. There’s something perfect about wearing pajamas on a Saturday night, eating an array of junk food and watching an unlikely pair find their way into each other’s arms on a New York street.
My romantic identity was cultivated almost completely by the likes of Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks and Matthew McConaughey finding love with the last person they expected to fall for in classic romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally (1989) and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003). Opposites attract. The right person is found when you least expect it. Not everything goes according to plan. All these lessons are entrenched in my mind when I think of romance.
But lately, I’ve noticed a decline in the popularity of this genre, especially in my generation. Is love dead? Does no one appreciate good old-fashioned romance like me? Or maybe the genre as a whole is becoming more and more stagnant.
Generation Z is different from the generations that produced these movies. Our livelihoods rest on a screen in our pockets. For us, there’s an incomparable joy to “him texting first” or having a heart next to someone’s contact name in your phone. Just thinking about that fills the hopeless, classic romantic in me with dread. Shouldn’t romantic joy be linked to climbing up a fire escape and bringing someone a bouquet of roses? Or professing your undying love for someone at a New Year’s Eve party when the clock strikes midnight? But then again, in an age of relationships ending with a mere text or hitting the block button, the idea of two star-crossed lovers defying the odds and getting their happily ever after seems muted, or almost impossible.
The romance of rom-coms just isn’t believable anymore. Modern rom-coms tend to fail time after time because they can’t resonate with contemporary audiences. For example, Tall Girl (2019), in which the main character, Jodi’s (Ava Michelle), biggest problem is that she’s tall. Unfortunately, that’s the minority movie writers decided to focus on. The attractive, upper-middle-class, Caucasian who is tall and has a crush on a foreign exchange student who is also tall. That’s it. That’s the entire plot. Needless to say, the film didn’t resonate with audiences, with an audience approval score of 22% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Tall Girl shows a lot of what’s wrong with rom-coms. These movies tend to show heteronormative love between two white people, with people of color being cast as quirky best friends. Diversity is important and has become much more available in current media. But these classic, iconic rom-coms don’t reflect who we are and how we love.
Rom-coms that are catered toward younger audiences tend to be too “woke,” often to a cringeworthy degree. A lot of times, these movies are coming from producers or directors with ages that far exceed that of their target audience. This creates more and more disdain for the genre, with those who enjoyed classic 2000s and ’90s movies seeing their favorite genre being ruined. On the other hand, those who dislike old rom-coms for their lack of diversity see the portrayal representation in movies as patronizing.
However, more and more movies are beginning to diversify. Movies like Crazy Rich Asians (2019) and Always Be My Maybe (2019) have themes of immigration and social divides, with a diverse cast. These movies were fun to watch and had representation. The rom-com as a genre can evolve, it just depends on the viewer and creators. More recently, Ticket to Paradise (2022) gave us a romance between two middle-aged leads (played Julia Roberts and George Clooney), showing us that romance isn’t just between young people.
But the rom-com itself has always had a negative stigma around it. Also known more pejoratively as the “chick-flick,” romantic comedies have been made with a female audience in mind. The assumptions the creators of these movies have reflect on what they think of the female audience. Romantic comedies are often critiqued for their unrealistic representations of love. But the film industry’s emphasis on dismissing these romances for being unrealistic makes the underlying assumption these female audiences are stupid and naive for thinking that someone will make a grand gesture of love for them in the street.
As social media and the internet put the love lives of celebrities and influencers on display, we’ve been subjected to the truth of relationships. Why put your heart in the hands of someone else when celebrity power couples like Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone couldn’t make it work? The fictional relationships that are presented to us on-screen don’t mean anything when the relationships we idolize and have 24/7 access to reveal the depressing truth that love doesn’t always last.
The romantic comedies I love the most, like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), You’ve Got Mail (1998) and Pretty Woman (1990), along with countless others, were all made two decades ago or longer. There hasn’t been a solid rom-com release for what seems like an eternity.
Yes, there’s the occasional outlier. To All the Boys I Loved Before (2018) successfully combined both the classical romance of writing love letters with a modern high school environment, but its following is nothing in comparison to cult classics like Sixteen Candles (1984) or Clueless (1995).
But rejecting the idea that a ’90s love cannot be re-created makes me just as cynical as the rest of my generation. I’ve been told my standards are too high, that I want too much, or that I want Austenian declarations of love or nothing. But it’s not true. I know rom-coms face criticism for showing unrealistic standards, but these movies are more than that.
When you get to walk and hold hands with someone or fall asleep on your significant other’s shoulder, it beats anything that you see in movies. Don’t get me wrong, I love love, but I’m not looking for “the one” in high school. I just want fun! That’s what these movies are — they aren’t frameworks for what’s right and wrong in relationships, they’re not what we all yearn to have. At the end of the day, they’re just fun to watch.
When all of your friends have coupled up and you’re still waiting for romance to strike you, it’s just nice to know that Katherine Heigl’s character, Jane, in 27 Dresses (2008) went through much of the same. Or maybe you’re a hopeless romantic in a “situationship” with a commitment-phobe, and you get to see that play out between Monica and Chandler from Friends. These situations aren’t dead, they’re just substitutions until we find ourselves in a romance that truly clicks.
Who’s to say swooning about two insomniacs in Seattle is bad when I’m waiting for “just right.” The rom-com isn’t dead per se, it’s merely serving its function.