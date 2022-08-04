The fight for abortion rights has been an unending battle for decades, Roe v. Wade being one of the biggest steps in the path to equality. Recently, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and upended reproductive rights — these are a few important things I’ve learned that have helped me understand the basics of the situation.
When Roe v. Wade was brought to court, it incorporated the Ninth Amendment, which states the federal government can’t infringe on the rights not outlined in the Constitution, and the 14th Amendment, which grants all citizens equal protection and the right to privacy. Norma McCorvey, or “Jane Roe,” and her lawyers used both of these amendments to back her case while suing the Dallas County district attorney in March 1970. The case rose to the U.S. Supreme Court, and after three years of battling, she finally won. The Roe v. Wade ruling was established not just to protect the right to abortion, but it was also the foundation and spark for many other laws protecting minorities, including the right to same-sex marriage.
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and created an opportunity for individual states to ban abortion. Nineteen states did so immediately using trigger laws.
Justices stated the Constitution does not back Roe v. Wade. The overturning created various penalties for anyone who undergoes or performs a medical abortion in the states where it is now illegal. This could result in a prison sentence ranging from one year to a lifetime. Some states are now considering banning contraceptives.
I took to social media to ask other youth how they are being affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It opened my eyes to new fears people are facing that I wouldn’t have even thought of. A friend of mine, who is a transgender male about to start taking testosterone, is concerned over the health repercussions of getting pregnant while on hormones, which can be fatal. Another person I spoke to is moving to a state where abortion access is restricted, and fears that in the case of date rape, they might not be able to get an abortion if needed.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a direct attack on not just women but also a threat to many minority groups. It was a cross of boundaries between personal religious beliefs held by few and the rights of all Americans. Members of the Supreme Court had nothing but their own opinions in mind when making this decision. They weren’t thinking about victims of sexual assault, people in unsafe home environments, people who aren’t ready for a child due to their mental or financial state, or the children being forced into this world.
Ultimately, the demise of Roe v. Wade will result in dangerous at-home abortions and further overpopulation of the foster system. It’s putting women, and anyone who can get pregnant but isn’t able to give birth safely, at risk of death — including child victims of rape. How can the Supreme Court advocate for protecting fetuses and not protect the children who are already born?
With 424,000 children in the foster care system, according to Children’s Rights, and 27 school shootings in 2022 according to Education Week, the judges who overturned Roe v. Wade have no room to be claiming they care about these “unborn” people.