The fight for abortion rights has been an unending battle for decades, Roe v. Wade being one of the biggest steps in the path to equality. Recently, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and upended reproductive rights — these are a few important things I’ve learned that have helped me understand the basics of the situation.

When Roe v. Wade was brought to court, it incorporated the Ninth Amendment, which states the federal government can’t infringe on the rights not outlined in the Constitution, and the 14th Amendment, which grants all citizens equal protection and the right to privacy. Norma McCorvey, or “Jane Roe,” and her lawyers used both of these amendments to back her case while suing the Dallas County district attorney in March 1970. The case rose to the U.S. Supreme Court, and after three years of battling, she finally won. The Roe v. Wade ruling was established not just to protect the right to abortion, but it was also the foundation and spark for many other laws protecting minorities, including the right to same-sex marriage.

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and created an opportunity for individual states to ban abortion. Nineteen states did so immediately using trigger laws.

Isabella Tetreault-Saez will be a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts. Contact her at tetreaultsaez.isabella@nmschoolforthearts.org.

