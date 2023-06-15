Efforts to diminish protections for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. are on the rise in recent years, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
The organization counted nearly 500 proposed bills from lawmakers across the U.S. the organization considers “anti-LGBTQ” since the start of 2023. These bills proposed in states across the U.S. seek to take actions like limiting civil rights, weakening nondiscrimination laws and preventing discussion of LGBTQ+ people in schools, according to the ACLU.
Regardless of where they live in the U.S., LGBTQ+ teens can still face challenges. According to Mental Health America, LGBTQ+ teens are six times more likely to experience symptoms of depression compared to other teens. Regarding mental health care, stigma and reluctance to address sexuality prevents many LGBTQ+ members from getting the care they need.
For young people with LGBTQ+ identities seeking support, there are local and national resources available, including the ones listed here.
Southwest Care
Southwest Care’s Gender Equity Medicine clinic provides care for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive patients over age 15. According to its website, Southwest Care has locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and is a welcoming place for LGBTQ+ members looking for primary care services. More information is available at southwestcare.org/gender-equity-medicine or by calling 505-955-9454.
The Mountain Center
The Mountain Center’s N.M. Genders & Sexualities Alliance Network is focused on “resiliency, self-efficacy, positive self-identity, and effective self-regulation skills,” for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 24, as well as adults, according to The Mountain Center website. The organization in Santa Fe works directly with individuals through various support groups and events.
Equality New Mexico is an LGBT advocacy and civil rights nonprofit organization working in New Mexico. The organization's priorities include trans community advocacy, community wellness, and financial stability for LGBTQ+ people in New Mexico, according to its website. Equality New Mexico also has volunteer opportunities for people looking to get involved. More information is available at www.eqnm.org or emailing info@EQNM.org
Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico
Located in Albuquerque, the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico is a nonprofit organization providing resources and support for transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary people in New Mexico. The center hosts several support groups, including a youth-focused group for people ages 13 to 25. Visit tgrcnm.org for more information.
The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is a U.S. nonprofit focused on crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth. Support from trained counselors is confidentially available 24/7 through call, text or online chat according to the Trevor Project website. Visit thetrevorproject.org/get-help for more information or call the hotline at 866-488-7386.