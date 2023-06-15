Efforts to diminish protections for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. are on the rise in recent years, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The organization counted nearly 500 proposed bills from lawmakers across the U.S. the organization considers “anti-LGBTQ” since the start of 2023. These bills proposed in states across the U.S. seek to take actions like limiting civil rights, weakening nondiscrimination laws and preventing discussion of LGBTQ+ people in schools, according to the ACLU.

Regardless of where they live in the U.S., LGBTQ+ teens can still face challenges. According to Mental Health America, LGBTQ+ teens are six times more likely to experience symptoms of depression compared to other teens. Regarding mental health care, stigma and reluctance to address sexuality prevents many LGBTQ+ members from getting the care they need.

Abby Frey will be a junior at Santa Fe High School. Contact her at abbyafrey@gmail.com.