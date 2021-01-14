We were not even one week into 2021 when our country faced an unprecedented democratic crisis.
I'd like to think this year will be better than 2020, but following assaults on the Capitol and the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, I'm wondering if it could also be much worse — depending how the country handles a few serious issues going forward.
We have all seen the footage from Jan. 6 of armed demonstrators clothed in Trump merchandise, holding Confederate flags, rioting, chanting, clashing with police and aggressively storming the Capitol building as Congress certified Joe Biden’s presidential win.
We cannot have any delusions that Trump is not to blame for the incident, as his words and the words of his political supporters inspired these actions.
This is a president who has continued to push an agenda that the election results were falsified, claims parroted by his Republican supporters in Congress, despite almost every single claim being disproven by state officials. The president has continued his rhetoric of a “stolen election," inevitably provoking supporters by saying: “The election was stolen from us — you are very special,” in a video message to his supporters, and before his Twitter was removed, “We will remember this day forever.”
We live in a country where the leader with the most power demonstrates so much incompetence and fails to condemn those who attack the democratic process. It's disgusting.
Biden said something in response to this situation that resonated with me: “The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire; at their worst, they can incite.” Biden's words are enlightening, as they describe one of the most important concepts of leadership while also demonstrating what can go wrong if power is abused.
I am pleased that many people are doing the right thing by admitting to mistakes and demanding to hold people accountable for their actions. At the same time, there are many others who are not willing to do the right thing. Those in positions of power, including 147 U.S. representatives and eight senators, as well as large news media platforms, continue to parrot disruptive and misleading conspiracies that led to the incident.
Just hours after the events on Jan. 6, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a blatantly false claim that the events at the Capitol were orchestrated by Antifa, playing into current right-wing extremist beliefs and shifting blame from the true core of the issue.
Such statements support a precedent where legitimate fact is no longer clear because those we trust to uphold the truth and defend it are no longer doing so, and are actively participating in disinformation.
By giving credibility to false information or dismissing challenges to information as “fake,” we give incorrect, potentially harmful viewpoints unquestioned power. Do politicians not see how incredibly dangerous that is?
This is something we have seen consistently with this administration. As a result, people put their trust in the wrong places.
Putting faith in a leader who entertains conspiracies that confirm the biases of extreme beliefs directly leads to the rise of dictators similar to Adolf Hitler. We have seen the dangers of that in the past. The United States now has a leader who labels opinions from experts as “fake,” entertains dangerous conspiracies, has repeatedly shown love for white supremacy, ignores the advice of top scientists and continues to dismiss a lethal pandemic.
What concerns me the most, however, is how the president's actions and words reflect the nation as a whole. He is the figurehead of a substantial collection of followers who share — or are even more extreme in — his views, and apparently they are intent on keeping him in power by any means necessary. Trump is not the problem; he's just the face of the problem. There are many faces in the background, feeding his power.
We have seen an increase in the presence of hate groups, blatant racism and polarized extremism in the last four years. Despite what happens going forward under Biden, these issues are not going away.
Are people like this by default, or do we have a society that has allowed for such things to happen through our inaction? Are we even able to prevent extremism at all if people refuse to listen to voices of reason?
