With most students spending eight hours at school, and additional time doing a sport or extracurricular activity, it’s not uncommon to have hours of homework after a grueling day. We students are slammed with homework throughout the week, just to further study for exams and keep up with our extracurriculars.

Santa Fe Public Schools administrators are seeking to implement a districtwide homework policy. The goal, in part, is to balance homework with other activities outside of school, such as interests and family, by setting time limits by grade level. High school students are expected to have 90-120 minutes of homework per night.

Homework is beneficial overall for learning new concepts and earning higher marks. High schoolers have varying course selections; it’s hard to see how limiting the time spent on homework is a one-size-fits-all solution to heavy workloads. I also wonder how it might affect student performance in a state that is struggling with the quality of education as it is.

Hanbi Park is a sophomore at Santa Fe High. Contact him at hanbipark53@gmail.com.

