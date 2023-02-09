With most students spending eight hours at school, and additional time doing a sport or extracurricular activity, it’s not uncommon to have hours of homework after a grueling day. We students are slammed with homework throughout the week, just to further study for exams and keep up with our extracurriculars.
Santa Fe Public Schools administrators are seeking to implement a districtwide homework policy. The goal, in part, is to balance homework with other activities outside of school, such as interests and family, by setting time limits by grade level. High school students are expected to have 90-120 minutes of homework per night.
Homework is beneficial overall for learning new concepts and earning higher marks. High schoolers have varying course selections; it’s hard to see how limiting the time spent on homework is a one-size-fits-all solution to heavy workloads. I also wonder how it might affect student performance in a state that is struggling with the quality of education as it is.
Notably, out of all 50 states in the U.S, New Mexico ranked 50th in education, according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book. The same data book found that in 2019, 79% of eighth graders were not proficient in math in our state. There should be policies improving the quality of education in New Mexico, not reducing homework. Rather, the quality of education would be improved by strengthening the quality of teaching and focusing on student retention.
Of course, it’s important to take into account the well-being of students. Allocating time to various areas is difficult for many students, including myself, and managing it around so many different activities is not an easy task. I wonder how exactly the district will know that its 120-minute nightly homework limit will really translate to 120 minutes for all students, when taking into account distractions like social media and the fact we all have different learning paces.
Also, how will this time be calculated? While at a recent school board meeting, school officials said they will work with teachers to open communication and make sure homework is distributed fairly across classes, it could be difficult for teachers to coordinate with other teachers because every kid has a unique course selection and each takes different amounts of time to do their work.
Schools already are lowering their emphasis on formative assessments like homework as the district moves to standards-based grading. Through this change, I personally struggle to have the motivation to complete homework. At my school this year, summative assessments such as tests and projects are weighted 90 percent of overall grades. In comparison, formative assessments such as classwork and homework only make up 10 percent of the overall grade.
Although homework gives me extra practice in practicing new concepts, the time spent isn’t justified by how little it allocates to my final grade. Furthermore, the emphasis on summative assessments can penalize students who have test anxiety but may excel at demonstrating their learning through smaller, formative assessments like homework.
A 2013 study published in The Journal of Economic Education reported students who completed the homework in their courses were found to have higher retention rates, higher test scores, higher grades and lower failure rates, showing homework is incredibly beneficial. Of the 423 students in this sample, 206 students were required to do homework and 217 were not required to submit homework.
How could homework not be beneficial? It’s extra time to be practicing concepts learned in class and provides additional learning to comprehend topics. It will be interesting to see how the district implements a homework policy that applies to all students across the district and what the consequences or benefits will be.