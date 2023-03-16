Kali Uchis’ highly anticipated third studio album Red Moon in Venus arrived in early March. To the delight of many fans after the critically acclaimed singles “I Wish You Roses” and “Moonlight,” the album left very little to be desired.

With features from Omar Apollo, Summer Walker and Uchis’ current boyfriend, Don Toliver, the 43-minute record is an auditory experience nothing short of perfection. With Rolling Stone awarding her album an 80 out of 100 and Metacritic — an average of critics’ reviews — at 85, Kali Uchis is reaching far beyond her latin R&B roots with her extensive view on love.

Uchis’ previous albums, 2015’s Por Vida and 2018’s Isolation, were also adored by critics, but Uchis started her career well before that. Receiving good grades in school but knowing music was what worked for her, Uchis, 28, dropped out and pursued music full time after getting kicked out of her home. However, through the release of her mixtape, Drunken Babble, in 2012, she caught the attention from the likes of Tyler, The Creator and Snoop Dogg, both of whom she would go on to work with.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.