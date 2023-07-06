On June 24, the Santa Fe Plaza was engrossed in activity during Santa Fe’s annual Pride celebration. Rainbows adorned faces, clothes and buildings; couples, friends and families adorned the scene. Santa Fe Pride was awash with excitement, joy, pride and support. Booths lined Lincoln Avenue, and the organizations running each table ranged from the Human Rights Alliance to Temple Beth Shalom and Narcotics Anonymous. There was music, speeches, candy, a parade and swathes of people representing every pocket of the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that is traditionally held on the third Saturday of June. Pride originated as a protest and march for LGBTQ+ rights in the streets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on June 28, 1970. Now it is celebrated across the country, including Santa Fe, where the celebration just hit its 30-year anniversary.
To enter the scene as a queer person was to be surrounded by people like yourself. It felt safe, judgment free and joyous. I bumped into people I knew and found many I didn’t. There were the teens, young adults and the older crowd (those who were around before marriage equality passed in the U.S. and may have fought for its legalization). For many, Santa Fe is a safe place to be LGBTQ+. I and many teens are openly and safely out at school, where we find camaraderie with others in our community.
However, as safe as Santa Fe is for a queer person, homophobia, transphobia and all sorts of hate are still directed at the community. Globally, 67 countries outlaw same-sex relationships, according to Human Rights Watch. Nationally, at least 18 states have passed laws to prevent minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, as reported by U.S. News & World Report. Locally, just two days after Santa Fe’s Pride celebration, a pride flag was defaced with homophobic sentiments, according to the city of Santa Fe, and those in the local LGBTQ+ community continue to remain guarded about their identities, even in an accepting city such as Santa Fe.
On the surface, Santa Fe Pride is fun, lively and colorful, but at its core, it is a safe place for LGBTQ+ folks. Though I attended for only the first time this year, I found it’s a day to fully express and celebrate yourself without the burden of potentially facing backlash or scorn.
“It’s extremely important, especially for young people to see that it’s OK to be who you are and express yourself,” said Raymond Spurlock, 16, a frequent Santa Fe Pride attendee.
It’s clear the LGBTQ+ community still faces challenges, with trans and gender-nonconforming people bearing the brunt of them. However, Santa Fe Pride is a place of momentary refuge from that — a bubble of innate acceptance of one’s gender or sexuality.
“I’m able to be me, surrounded by people I can identify with and who support me,” said another Pride attendee, Hugo Rose Pinkerton, 17.
I can’t speak for everyone, but Santa Fe Pride is an incredible event and important to many people. It’s a chance to meet those with whom you can identify and a place to witness the diversity of the community. It doesn’t matter who you are; the celebration is a place of acceptance.
As Spurlock said, “Santa Fe Pride is an event that is welcome to everyone: people of all ages, races, religions, genders and sexualities.”