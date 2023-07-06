On June 24, the Santa Fe Plaza was engrossed in activity during Santa Fe’s annual Pride celebration. Rainbows adorned faces, clothes and buildings; couples, friends and families adorned the scene. Santa Fe Pride was awash with excitement, joy, pride and support. Booths lined Lincoln Avenue, and the organizations running each table ranged from the Human Rights Alliance to Temple Beth Shalom and Narcotics Anonymous. There was music, speeches, candy, a parade and swathes of people representing every pocket of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that is traditionally held on the third Saturday of June. Pride originated as a protest and march for LGBTQ+ rights in the streets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on June 28, 1970. Now it is celebrated across the country, including Santa Fe, where the celebration just hit its 30-year anniversary.

To enter the scene as a queer person was to be surrounded by people like yourself. It felt safe, judgment free and joyous. I bumped into people I knew and found many I didn’t. There were the teens, young adults and the older crowd (those who were around before marriage equality passed in the U.S. and may have fought for its legalization). For many, Santa Fe is a safe place to be LGBTQ+. I and many teens are openly and safely out at school, where we find camaraderie with others in our community.

Cora Thompson will be a junior at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.com.

Recommended for you