For those interested in gaming, the two primary gaming consoles are PlayStation and Xbox. In time for the holiday season, Microsoft and Sony released the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. These next-generation consoles look quite promising, with high-tech graphics that work to create a new level of realism and immersion, as well as improved game mechanics, including improved frame rates and processing power. All of these updates promise the best gaming experience.
But which console should one buy when deciding to upgrade their existing game console? What are the differences between the two?
As seen in the past with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, upgrading consoles is the best way to play newly released games. It also feels necessary as older consoles become obsolete. For many, choosing their console comes down to personal preference over which brand they prefer, as there are pros and cons for both. The pricing is similar, around $500. Xbox Series X, however, offers backward compatibility — an option that allows for games from older consoles to be played on the new device, even with enhanced graphics. This could be a very appealing option, as it keeps some older, beloved games still relevant and popular.
Playstation 5 still offers PlayStation-exclusive games, including the two groundbreaking Spider-Man games, which is an incentive to go with Playstation. Online play for Xbox requires a subscription to “Xbox Gold,” which costs an additional fee tacked onto the price of the console. Still, it isn’t too bad if one manages to get a deal on it, perhaps with discounts like the Xbox Game Pass.
As far as superficial appearances, the Playstation 5 is large statement piece, which may prove unpopular with some. The Xbox Series X is a bit more inconspicuous — a simple black rectangle that by all stylistic measures is timeless.
More important than the console are the controllers. PlayStation 5’s is the more advanced of the two, as Xbox basically recycled the Xbox One remote, at least in appearance.
Whatever you choose, the devices likely will be difficult to find for a while, as demand has caused scarcity in stores. Sorry to get your hopes up, but they will release in waves eventually!
