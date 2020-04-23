I log into my online dance class and begin warming up as other faces pop up around me on Zoom — nearly 30 pages full of people ready to take Gaga class on Sunday morning. The teacher dances in her living room in Tel Aviv, Israel, and dancers tune in from living rooms everywhere — from Europe to Asia to New York City.
I stand in my small bedroom, dodging furniture and my ceiling fan with every movement, acknowledging the glitchy connection and lack of a spacious, Marley-floored studio is my new reality as a dancer.
While it's not exactly the ideal setup, I now have a unique opportunity to take dance class with dancers and teachers I might never have met in real life. While Gaga classes — an imagery- and improvisation-based movement language developed by Ohad Nahari, a member of the Batsheva Dance Company — are normally incredibly difficult to find in the United States, I now have access to professional dancers who will teach me from my own home.
The same is true for almost any type of dance class — ballet, Zumba, hip-hop, you name it.
For artists, dancers and other creatives, this quarantine gives us all more time to devote to our artistic pursuits. But it also can feel very constrictive because we can’t physically move outside of whatever room we have to dance in our homes. Plus, it's lonely without access to the communities tied so deeply to our art form.
In the Dance Magazine article “No, You’re Not a Bad Person if you Don’t Want to Take Virtual Dance Classes,” Hallie Chametsky writes, “virtual classes can be challenging for dancers for whom the experience of class is predominantly about relationships in space with others. Without real time feedback or the energy of classmates, it can be hard to feel like you’re getting something out of dance.”
Chametsky goes on to say that dancers can and should allow themselves to grieve the loss of their previously rigorous lives as artists and athletes. She says we cannot maintain the unrealistic expectation that dancers should take advantage of every virtual dance opportunity and feel just as fulfilled. In this period, perhaps the most important thing we can do is learn how to rest.
Quarantine has been challenging for me, as someone who relies on dancing every day to stay active, motivated and inspired. But I have taken Chametsky’s suggestion to remove pressure on myself to maintain a rigorous dance schedule. Instead, I allow time for self-care, fun and improvisational projects, the occasional Zoom dance class, and reflection on the things I’m proud of and grateful for. I've also learned it's possible to stay connected with my dance community in other ways, like choreographing, filming and editing projects with fellow seniors at National Dance Institute of New Mexico, or meeting on Zoom to talk and reminisce about our time together.
It is so essential that we stay home right now and prioritize the health of our communities above outdated perceptions about our “constitutional liberties.” We have a human responsibility to protect those around us. As a dancer, my art has taught me the importance of moving as a collective, or an “ensemble,” prioritizing the group over the individual and still valuing each person for their unique contribution. I carry that mindset with me during this strange time in isolation.
Here's my small piece of advice to dancers, athletes and artists alike: Stay home and be gentle with yourself. You cannot keep up the same schedule from home; nor do you need to feel pressured to do so. Just allow yourself to rest, find fun ways to stay healthy and in shape, and eat one more slice of pie tonight. You deserve it.
