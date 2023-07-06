james-day-5YWf-5hyZcw-unsplash.jpg

 Photo by James Day on Unsplash

As hot summer days roll around, sunscreen is a must-have for any outside excursions. New Mexico’s many sunny days paired with Santa Fe’s high elevation put locals at an increased risk of sun damage.

Genetics determine how much melanin, a natural pigment, our bodies produce. This determines our skin tone and whether our skin tans or burns. Tans and burns alike pose health risks, though, because they indicate cellular skin damage from ultraviolet light exposure, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Skin is the largest organ of the body. According to National Geographic, adults have about 22 square feet of skin, weighing in at about 8 pounds. Skin has many functions, which include protecting us from microorganisms and regulating temperature, as well as maintaining our body’s shape and organ locations. It is a good indicator of a person’s overall health, according to a 2020 report by the Victoria Department of Health in Canada.

Bodhi Lewis will be a junior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at bodhi.lewis@mandelainternationalschool.us.

