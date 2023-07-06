As hot summer days roll around, sunscreen is a must-have for any outside excursions. New Mexico’s many sunny days paired with Santa Fe’s high elevation put locals at an increased risk of sun damage.
Genetics determine how much melanin, a natural pigment, our bodies produce. This determines our skin tone and whether our skin tans or burns. Tans and burns alike pose health risks, though, because they indicate cellular skin damage from ultraviolet light exposure, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
Skin is the largest organ of the body. According to National Geographic, adults have about 22 square feet of skin, weighing in at about 8 pounds. Skin has many functions, which include protecting us from microorganisms and regulating temperature, as well as maintaining our body’s shape and organ locations. It is a good indicator of a person’s overall health, according to a 2020 report by the Victoria Department of Health in Canada.
Experts at the Skin Cancer Foundation explain that sunburn makes our skin age faster, yet on a more serious note, it is a leading cause of skin cancers such as basal and squamous cell carcinomas as well as melanoma. Intensive UV exposure can trigger these cancers and irregular cell growth in our epidermis, or outer skin layer, a risk that grows each time a person gets a peeling sunburn.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, an estimated 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and nearly 10,000 cases are diagnosed each day. However, regularly using SPF 15 sunscreen reduces squamous cell carcinoma risk by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. The academy recommends using at least SPF 30 sunscreen when planning to be out in the sun most of the day, and SPF 15 on a daily basis when leaving your house. When you take Santa Fe’s high altitude into consideration, sunscreen is clearly essential — and even better if paired with hats and sunglasses.
As with your skin, ocular damage from sun exposure stems from extended intense UV ray exposure. According to the National Institute of Health, these rays change the proteins within our eye lenses, which can lead to decreased eyesight and cataract formation. These effects result in generally lower vision through blurriness, dimness and a decrease in colors. However, a McGill University article explains that polarized glasses do not protect from UV rays. While decreasing glare, only glasses advertised as “UV resistant” or “UV-400” protect from these harmful rays. They can travel through clouds and reflect off of surfaces into our eyes from many angles, so the bigger the lens, the better, as the American Academy of Ophthalmology states.
Make sure to enjoy the nice weather this summer, and don’t forget to put on sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses for optimal protection.