Every Tuesday at lunch at Capital High School, I join the packed classroom, eager to hear about this week’s community involvement and to use my designated time reading all about blood-spatter analysis. I love to learn about the complicated techniques involved with identifying suspects and bodies. It’s the real science that Criminal Minds never shows you, but Health Occupation Students of America-Future Health Professionals does.
I’ve been interested in studying pharmaceutical, mortuary or forensic sciences because of the investigative science involved with all of them, and the opportunity to do extensive lab testing. After a year of remote learning following the permanent closure of my old school, Desert Academy, I chose to attend Capital for my last two years of high school for its medical pathway, which prepares students interested in the medical field with dual-credit courses and internship opportunities. I enrolled in HOSA, a student club dedicated to helping students find their calling in the medical field, my junior year. It really moved the dial for me, and it should be more widespread than it already is, with 25 chapters across the state.
Being in the HOSA program gives me access to learning materials like forensic science textbooks and has opened my eyes about the effort needed to pursue a health career. In competition events such as the forensic science division, competitors work with a partner to apply forensic knowledge to solve a given case. I’ve already learned a lot about the value of teamwork and being a good partner as well, which I have always struggled with. The skills and techniques learned from textbooks and my HOSA advisers at Capital helped to build my knowledge for a field I’m interested in, and the realities of having to work together with others helped me develop the interpersonal problem-solving skills necessary for a health career.
Like any other school club, HOSA members at Capital meet one day a week during lunch. We go to an adviser’s classroom to study, work on skill preparation and listen to any announcements people have to make about community involvement or upcoming conferences. The actual meetings are quite short, but with my own after-school time, I poured hours into researching for the forensic science event for a recent conference. I even marked up one of my textbooks so extensively I needed my own legend to navigate it. The program helped me think further about my interests, and through it, I realized I would much prefer a more secluded lab job than one in direct contact with patients.
With over 260,000 members nationwide, including more than 2,000 in New Mexico, HOSA fills the void in public schools preparing students for careers in the health field. To be prepared for health occupations, students need to obtain vast amounts of medical knowledge: from the differences between the stages of death — rigor, livor and algor mortis — to how to properly conduct gel electrophoresis to separate molecules.
The HOSA program in particular sets students up with an opportunity for them to see how much technical knowledge they’ll need by including a testing component to competition events. For these events, students are given several months, with time during school and their own free time, to study. For health careers, it is also important employees have exceptional social skills as almost all careers include interactions with either patients or co-workers. This is why most HOSA competitions must be done either with a partner or a group, providing students with valuable teamwork experience.
According to its website, HOSA is a student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Department of Health and Human Services, which holds yearly conferences with competitions in areas like practical nursing, veterinary and pharmaceutical skills for students across the globe. Throughout the pandemic, New Mexico has seen a workforce shortage of thousands of nurses and EMTs, plus hundreds of physical therapists and pharmacists. Practically every health care profession needs more workers.
The state has recently invested millions on speeding up health professional recruitment — and HOSA has been working to help students graduate more quickly and enter health careers straight out of college. For an organization with global reach and relevance in the present shortage, it’s shocking that of the people I’ve mentioned the program to, none of them knew about it.
More students with interests in the medical field should be looking at HOSA for themselves and for their schools. It is a tough and invigorating program since the students must be self-motivated on a day-to-day basis to chase after their field of choice. And it provides students with knowledge, experience and leadership as well as specific skills.
I got to learn about many of the skills forensic scientists use in their occupation, including some interesting techniques such as how to obtain the fingerprints of drowning victims. The program ignites passion in health careers for students of any age as it did for me, and it provides teachers with a curriculum designed to get students involved.
HOSA-Future Health Professionals is invaluable to the Capital High School medical pathway, and overall, it is an incredible experience.