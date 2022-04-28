Campgrounds closed. Tens of thousands of fish dead. Fears that children playing outside could be harmed by soil and water contaminated with lead.
This was the state of portions of the Pecos River east of Santa Fe after snowmelt carried contaminants from abandoned mining operations to the river in the early 1990s. The heavy-metal waste poisoned the water, soil and plants, and killed 90,000 trout in weeks — and the contamination costing upward of $36 million to clean up.
Today, an Australian company is trying to open a mine in the same area, and local environmental groups are warning the move is one of several across the state that could worsen already intense pollution in New Mexico rivers. Advocates hope better education and more personal responsibility will help keep future pollution statewide at bay. This summer, New Mexico’s Water Quality Control Commission is expected to decide whether to rule a 180-mile stretch of the upper Pecos as Outstanding National Resource Waters, a designation that would protect the area from future pollution-causing activities.
In April 2019, New World Cobalt subsidiary Comexico LLC gained 20 federal exploratory permits in the area with plans of prospecting for gold, copper and zinc. Although gold and copper are less chemically toxic than the lead mined in the 1930s, all mining produces chemical waste. This chemical waste, if not properly cleaned up, would flow into the surrounding waters with winter snowmelt and travel downstream to the different communities that rely on that water.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others opposed the proposed reopening of the area to mining, and in 2021, Sen. Martin Heinrich reintroduced a bill that would halt mining in the area altogether.
“Resumption of mining in the upper Pecos Valley presents unacceptable risks to an area still recovering from damages inflicted by past mining activities,” Lujan Grisham wrote to the U.S. Forest Service chief after New World Cobalt applied for a state permit for mining exploration in 2019.
Chemical pollution reaches beyond metal waste from lead and zinc, and it’s not just a problem in the upper Pecos. One of the largest water contaminants is E. coli from animals, especially in the Rio Grande, according to the founder of watershed policy and education organization River Source, Rich Schrader. This E. coli, while still a natural pollutant, comes from the fecal matter of just about any warm-blooded animal.
In the 2000s, scientists used biological source tracking to find the main animals responsible for the bacteria and found 33 percent of this E. coli was coming from the natural birds of the wetlands, but the next largest amount, at 2 percent, came from domestic dogs, and their owners who failed to pick up after them.
In the Rio Grande, E. coli is common in the water people drink and swim in, a large cause of this being fecal matter from domestic pets. Following the studies, the city of Albuquerque spent the next 12 years aggressively campaigning, with techniques from posters to cartoons about picking up after pets. Numbers decreased to 8 percent from the initial 22 percent.
According to the predictions of nonprofit environmental organization WildEarth Guardians, the effects of climate change are likely to diminish the flow of the Rio Grande by as much as 50 percent. Pollution is set to concentrate in the remaining water and seep deep into the soils. The slow deterioration rate of soil, stone and silt means many pollutants residing within them will remain, long after any community or government cleaning efforts are completed.
Besides just pollution, Schrader said heavy groundwater use is putting the state’s water at risk. As groundwater wells diminish the natural springs, pollution is able to concentrate and create serious issues in the water quality. As water is overused and diminished, problems such as improperly operating septic tanks can cause concentrated contamination of the waters within a heavily populated area.
“I’m … really getting tired of measuring the same problem,” Schrader, who works with local children to measure water pollutants in Santa Fe, said. Schrader and the students he works with often identify chemicals like caffeine and traces of personal care products like soap in local bodies of water. He insists small steps are key to preserving and rehabilitating water in New Mexico — from picking up trash along waterways to planning gardens with water quality in mind.
Schrader suggests people consider mixing compost with “soil-building” seeds like sainfoin or hairy vetch, nitrogen-fixing legumes, into their gardens.
“If you have healthy soils, you generally have healthy hydrologic movement of water through your lands,” Schrader said.
Watering the mix just once a week also improves the soil’s water-retention abilities during droughts, and the addition of these plants cools the soil and sequesters carbon, he added. It doesn’t stop there. Schrader said local residents can help take control of water health through revegetation techniques, erosion control techniques and permaculture.
While many local organizations, from River Source to WildEarth Guardians, continue to advocate for keeping local water clean and plentiful, advocates note a problem lies in just how many of these organizations exist while the problems persist. Schrader wonders, if there were designated classes taught to the students of New Mexico on the water situation, if kids could be instilled at an early age with consistent passion for conservation, this new generation, and the generations after them, could put an end to the problems people pour into their water.
“Every drop in the bucket really counts,” he said. “The challenge is, there’s just such a big disconnect with the idea of our personal behavior and how the land gets managed, how water gets impacted by our behaviors.”