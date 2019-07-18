Pop’s most famous sad singer has guts

Just this summer, breakout star Billie Eilish released her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The 17-year-old has been making music for approximately two years since her debut single, “Ocean Eyes,” was released in 2016. Since then, Eilish has skyrocketed in fame, accumulating more than 31 million Instagram followers and 17 million YouTube subscribers.
This highly anticipated indie-pop album was released on March 29. The 14-song album ranges from soft and eerie songs to catchy, upbeat tunes, almost always with underlying creepy themes. The songs are Gothic, bass-filled and mesmerizing.
The title of Eilish’s album and some of its songs were inspired by her ongoing sleep paralysis and nightmares. Eilish told a reporter from Genius News that many of the songs on the album have dark themes or are sad because they are from the “perspective of the monster under her bed.” Listening to the album with that in mind really helps to better understand the tunes.
Along with the album’s release, Eilish opened an interactive album museum she dubbed an “experience,” displaying the feelings she had for each song and what they mean to her. Every “room” of the 29-room experience was packed with visuals, sounds and effects that inspired Eilish’s creativity. Eilish said in Billboard magazine: “I wanted them to experience it with all aspects instead of them just hearing the album and go home. I wanted it to be a museum, like a place to smell and hear and feel.”
Her music videos are also interesting. So far, Eilish has released four music videos to accompany songs from the album. They are creepy and possess dark themes, but they add depth to the lyrics and give feeling to the sound. If Eilish’s music doesn’t cut it for you, these visuals will.
Eilish has shown that she truly cares about her album. In an interview with Billboard, she describes the album as her child, expressing she wants listeners to “babysit” the songs and to care for it as much as she does.
While some have criticized Eilish’s music for depressing themes — a few publications have gone as far as to say she “romanticizes death” — I think her songs are raw and filled with soul. I believe her voice, and her heart, is something the world needs more of.
