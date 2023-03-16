I love Grey’s Anatomy. As an aspiring surgeon, the show combines my love for drama and medicine. Watching Grey’s on Netflix after online classes became a staple in the unspoken peace agreement my sister and I had during lockdown, and grew to become one of my favorite shows after restrictions eased.

I cannot express how amazing the show’s central character, surgeon Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), is. Through 19 seasons, I’ve seen her go through a bombing, a shooting, relationships with three half-sisters, numerous love triangles, a plane crash, one near-drowning, losing almost all of her immediate family, insurance fraud, pregnancy loss, and a myriad of strange, jarring medical cases. Name any tragedy — Meredith has gone through it.

Regardless of where a person is in life, everyone can relate to Meredith. Ever caught feelings for someone you know you can’t like? She’s done it. Had your romantic failures spread through multiple social circles? She wrote the book on it. Tried to move on from the person you thought was your one great love? She’s tried more times than I can count.

Moksh Bhakta is a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at mokshmbhakta@gmail.com.