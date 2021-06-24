In a place like Santa Fe, arts and culture are an integral element for tourism. From the pueblo-style architecture to the countless art galleries, Santa Fe is constantly filled with people from different parts of the world, coming together to learn about the culture of this unique city. One popular and historic way culture takes shape is in the form of ceramics. What better way to learn than experiencing it yourself at Paseo Pottery, a place to put your creative knowledge to the test?
At first glance, the rustic adobe building is eye-catching. Inside, there are shelves on every wall lined with beautiful ceramic pieces. Through the back, the executive director, Angela Smith Kirkman, talks amongst her colleagues while a class takes place outside of the room.
At age 18, Angela discovered her interest in pottery. At her college in Colorado, Kirkman impulsively wandered into the pottery studio. “It was never my major," she says, “but I wandered there when I was a freshman and just fell in love with it and I’ve been doing pottery ever since.”
Paseo Pottery has been around for 30 years. It was established as a co-op by three different local artists and has been part of the Railyard scene ever since. Kirkman hopes to expand the business as they get more and more popular.
Kirkman manages the gallery as well as the classes. Before she was able to take over the business three years ago, she had been a volunteer at Paseo Pottery, whose proceeds from classes go to local nonprofits. Although she had been hesitant to manage it, Kirkman felt ready when she realized her desire to do something that would change lives. Inspiration came to her at a protest in Standing Rock, N.M. Kirkman knew that she needed to serve a cause. “We’re really proud to say we have donated over $20,000 in our first three years as a charity,” she says, “so that’s hopefully helping to make a difference.”
Paseo Pottery has donated to six different organizations so far. Each year, they go through a process of choosing different nonprofits based on the teachers and students. Everyone gets to have a vote for where they want their money to go. At the end of the year, based on the number of votes, they send their yearly donations to a variety of nonprofit organizations. At the moment, Paseo Pottery has a dozen volunteers and they keep getting more as the days move forward.
The shop receives a variety of students with half of them being tourists, and the other half being people who want to try something new. Classes are two hours and are built for beginners. Students are offered beverages and they are able to play freely with the clay. It is a great spot for families looking to do something fun. The recommended age limit is nine for kids to be able to reach the paddle on the wheel, but it is free-form and anyone with an interest in ceramics can join.
However, not everything has been able to run smoothly as difficulties presented themselves. During the pandemic, they were shut down like other businesses. Kirkman says it was a stressful situation and there was a lack of income for a while. On the positive side, Kirkman says, “We were able to use the time to create an outdoor classroom, which is great because now we could be outdoors in the fresh air and socially distant.”
Claudia Hochverg is a new volunteer teacher whose focus is hand building, a technique where you can create forms with your hands rather than the throwing wheel. She started four months ago after going through her training period with Kirkman. Her interest in clay peeked about three years ago. Hochverg went on to explain how she loves the idea of being able to use something that came from the earth, like clay. “It's kinda messy and fun,” she said with a chuckle.
Hochverg enjoys coming together with other artists and learning from them. She, like Kirkman, had the urge to make a change and help others, especially during the pandemic. “I needed to do something for other people,” says Hochverge, “I had this skill, and I just think it's good if you have a skill and you use it to do something for others and yourself.” Hochverg hopes she can continue to help and enjoy her time amongst her other colleagues.
Through the back, there is a class taking place outside where Brian Crow was working on his piece. He is a tourist from St. Lewis who was traveling with his husband and friends. Crow says, “I decided to do this today because it is something new and exciting that none of our group had done before.” He was impressed by the amount of money that had been raised by Paseo Pottery. “It's wonderful work,” Crow comments. He laughs amongst his loved ones as he gets ready to move his newly made piece to the kiln.
Paso Pottery offers great opportunities for tourists as well as others who live in Santa Fe to learn more about the culture and history, especially in the aspect of art. It is perfect for families looking to do something new, while also donating to a cause. Paso Pottery will continue to flourish and help many more non-profit organizations in the future.
