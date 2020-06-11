The damage done by the novel coronavirus pandemic is devastating on many levels.
More than 100,000 have lost their lives because of COVID-19, a respiratory illness associated with the virus, and some 35 million American people have lost their jobs. It has inhibited students from attending school in person and been detrimental to the economy in ways that could last for years to come.
But, amid the unfolding consequences and heartaches, there is an unexpected beneficiary of this catastrophe: Earth.
As a result of stay-at-home orders imposed across the globe, many people stopped commuting to work, factories closed and our economy came to a standstill for several months. Unintentionally, this has resulted in a massive downward plunge of greenhouse gas emissions.
The BBC reported last month that pollution levels are nearly half what they were last year in New York City. At the start of its lockdowns, China’s emissions were cut by a quarter. Additionally, its power plants burned less coal and citizens saw improved air quality. Nitrogen dioxide emissions were so drastically lessened in northern Italy that satellite images were able to capture the shift.
We witnessed a similar pattern during the Great Recession, and scientists also have observed a similar trend in other pandemics throughout history.
Although the environmental benefits appear to be advantageous for preventing the effects of climate change, environmentalists are concerned this is only temporary. While it is uplifting to see death rates flattening and Americans reclaiming their employment, reopening the economy does pose a risk once again to the environment.
In the wake of the pandemic, people have demonstrated the ability to come together, united by global suffering. I wish for this camaraderie to continue after the imminent threat of the virus dissipates and we are left to address the pressing issue of climate change.
While many people have been forced to change their habits, some of these changes in routine would benefit the planet if they continued. For example, many commuters have had to work from home, air travel has been avoided and people are more conscious of food waste. After the pandemic is over, it people are able to confront climate change with the same urgency as the virus, these changes could be implemented consciously and we would have a better chance of preserving one of the only good things to come out of this epidemic: reduced carbon emissions.
