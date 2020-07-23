Generation Z is fed up.
Whether it's a demonstration for Black Lives Matter or a protest against climate change, thousands of teens can be found marching through the streets chanting as loudly as they can, yearning for a revolution. Pushing through a fog of hatred and ignorance in the form of tear gas and smog, Generation Z kids are fighting for the truth, now more than ever.
“We need change. If we don't fight for it now, we may never see it come,” says Maxamilliano Quintana, a rising junior at Capital High.
Activism is a word most teens today know and practice. But it wasn't always this way, said Lisa Goldman, a professor at Santa Fe Community College and a teacher at Santa Fe High school. She said that when she was in high school, "I was not aware of any activism. … I had no interest or participation in political and social movements" — not uncommon for teens at the time.
So, what has changed since then? Experts say a surge of accessible information — i.e., the internet — plays a large role. According to a survey compiled by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 90 percent of teens between 13 and 17 years old have used social media, and more than 50 percent report visiting a social media site at least once a day. To no surprise, a lot of what teens see on social media sites — from Instagram to Reddit — covers current events.
Nowadays, news can come from countless sources and be posted on a wide variety of outlets, making censorship more difficult. Along with that, several social platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter to name a few, have made communication much faster. News can be posted instantly, which helps open doors to organizing protests and spreading information.
“Social media has really taken over the world, and that is an amazing thing, in that news can reach us instantly," said Maira J. Juarez-Martinez, a rising sophomore at Early College Opportunities. "Now, when anything significant happens that affects the majority of people, you can’t not know about it.”
People are no longer purely dependent on news sources for information. Often, videos and witness stories are known before any kind of “official report” has been made.
Not only are the tools for change present, but Gen Z evidently knows how to use them. In the case of the Black Lives Matter movement, users on TikTok alone were able to share content that stressed the urgency of the cause, along with resources to help. Because of this method of sharing, petitions calling for justice accumulated millions of signatures and, in some cases, were put into action.
For example, once the #justiceforgeorgefloyd” and #raisethedegree hashtags began trending on Twitter and TikTok, they added pressure to arrest the officers responsible for the death of George Floyd. Not long after the hashtags were created, the cops were taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Many have speculated whether this could have happened without raising awareness on social media.
“If it weren't for social media, I don't think I'd have as broad of an understanding on social issues and what's going on in the world. … If I did not have social media, I would only know about issues the news chooses to cover," Quintana said.
Teens have also made statements through “practical jokes" — the most recent example being President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla. Thousands of teens say they reserved free tickets to the rally that they never intended to use, to keep the stands mostly empty. According to the New York Times, only 6,200 Trump supporters showed up for the rally at the BOK Center, which has capacity for 19,000 people.
While teens might not be old enough to vote for political leaders, they still feel called to express opinions on issues that matter to them — from racial justice to LGBTQ rights.
In 2018, teens used social media to spread awareness on gun violence mainly through the use of Instagram and Twitter. The #MarchForOurLives hashtag was used over 3.6 million times on Instagram and had over 4 million tweets. In both instances, mass protests emerged — and so, too, did steps toward environmental sustainability policy change and conversations of gun control.
Again, in the fall of 2019, Instagram was used to raise awareness of the climate change crisis. Through sharing desperate stories of environmental disasters, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, inspired teens all over the world to join her fight, noting that if the effort were to fail, the world could become unlivable in the next 12 years. If this were to become reality, she said, it would be Gen Z and younger generations who would have to deal with the consequences. Because of her passion, spread across platforms like Twitter and Instagram, Thunberg and her supporters were able to organize thousands of marches in more than 160 countries — the largest climate demonstration in history.
Currently, social media is being used to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and health care inequity amid the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Information on ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as data related to how minority groups and low-income families are among the most at risk of contracting the virus, is all over the internet. Additionally, petitions calling for racial justice and GoFundMe pages for families who have lost loved ones from racially motivated police violence have spread like wildfire across myriad social medial platforms. Every day, more stories are shared about how systems in the U.S. have failed to protect people of color and other marginalized groups.
Still, social media is not the only difference separating today's youth from older generations.
Experts say the views of Gen Z are far more liberal than that of those before them. Studies from the Pew Research Center state that “Generation Z — diverse and on track to be the most well-educated generation yet — is moving toward adulthood with a liberal set of attitudes and openness to emerging social trends.”
Quintana agreed: “I think our generation can create real change because some aspects of society have changed. We no longer glorify people in history who were oppressive and racist.”
Activism is not the only thing that will bring about change. Goldman said the importance of compassion and a willingness to evolve is key.
“We had better hope your generation continues with these movements and continues to be a voice for change and progress that is equitable and compassionate, because if we can't have compassion for one another, we’re screwed," she said.
Another driving factor for Gen Z’s overwhelming activism is the severity of current issues. For example, if action is not taken to combat climate change very soon, experts from the United Nations say the effects could become irreversible by 2032.
As for human rights issues, including LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement, recent events have caused the pot to boil over. Many teens, including Juarez-Martinez, feel that "issues get the spotlight for some time, but when it fades away, nothing has really changed."
Lien Jordan, a rising sophomore at Santa Fe High, said she and others her age are not willing to sit back and watch, as older generations — those old enough to vote and become leaders — do nothing.
“I am tired of feeling helpless and watching the world fall apart,” she says.
This is why Jorand has participated in multiple protests, fighting for a variety of issues. She said this is one way members of Generation Z feel they can do right by the communities and environments wronged by previous generations.
“The world has been screwed over by older generations and left it to us to fix," she said.
Goldman agreed, noting that “it’s really going to be incumbent upon Generation Z-ers to change the trajectory of this planet and people's mindsets.”
While many members of Generation Z have not yet reached voting age and are regularly looked down on by older people as being "naive," they have proven on multiple occasions that their lack of representation in government and ageist judgment against them will not stop their fight for policy change.
And it's a battle they plan to win.
“We have already begun to tip the scales in the little time we’ve fought … and we are just starting," Jorand said.
