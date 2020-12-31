Generation Next
It’s the first day of 2021, so we’ve written down our New Year’s resolutions. There are, of course, the typical exercise goals and plans to read more books, but really, we aren’t too concerned with quantifiable “successes.” Instead, we just want to focus on being better people.
If there’s anything we all learned from 2020, it’s that life doesn’t always go as planned. We will be easier on ourselves this year if we don’t reach our goals, and we will open our minds to learning valuable lessons when life pivots. After all, the greatest resolution we strive toward is to use whatever lessons we learned in 2020 to make 2021 a better — like, a lot better — year.
“I would like to start reading more and procrastinating less. I also want to go on a morning run every Saturday.” Valeria Ramirez
“In 2021, I’m committed to learning ‘Lithium’ by Nirvana on the guitar and developing my drawing skills.” Aviva Nathan
“In the next year, I will no longer try to take control amid uncertainty. I will also practice forgiveness and patience.” Isaiah Delgado-Flores
“I want to balance my work and life and focus on my physical health more. I also want to work on time management so that I can finish homework earlier in the evening.” Niveditha Bala
“My 2021 resolutions are to perfect instant ramen, not get COVID-19 and survive the school year. I also want to speak out on important issues and call out nonsense when I encounter it, instead of sitting idle.” Ben Timm
“I want to spend less time on my phone and more time reading new books. I also plan to do schoolwork outside of my bedroom; the change of scenery will make online school feel less inconsequential.” Ivy St. Clair
“I’m going to try to become a more positive person. I want to focus on myself and ensure that I treat my mind and body better. I’d also like to show support and be there for others as much as possible.” Ian Hernandez Rojas
“I hope to embody the famed quote ‘bad grades r temporary, swag is 4ever,’ but not to the extent that it becomes problematic. I want to earn how to drive — like, drive well — and ideally without too much anxiety.” Emma Meyers
“ I want to work out more (cliché, I know), write more personal creative pieces and train my dog, Oki.” Luke Beingessner-Chavez
“My 2021 resolutions are to stay motivated to get up in the morning and to have a healthier lifestyle for my body. I tend to go to bed late, and I haven’t been working out as much as in pre-pandemic times, so I’m trying to get back into my groove. I also want to challenge myself to possibly become a vegetarian, because it’s better for the environment and a good lifestyle.” Sofia Barker
