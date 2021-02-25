The 46th president’s assent to the highest office in the land was extremely difficult, but the hard work has just started for the kid from Scranton, Pa. So what has President Joe Biden done in his mere first month in office?
On his first day in the Oval Office, Biden signed a number of executive orders. After his first two weeks, they totaled 28, the most by any president at that point in U.S. history.
Among these were mandates requiring Americans to wear masks on federal property; one for the country to rejoin the Paris climate accord; halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline; ceasing construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall; eliminating former President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim and other countries; strengthening DACA protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children; creating a task force to reunite children separated from their parents at the border; ending Trump’s ban on transgender people from serving in the military; and instituting a ban on workplace discrimination.
Biden has also been tackling the country’s most prominent issue: the coronavirus pandemic.
His administration is on track to surpass his goal of distributing 100 million shots in 100 days, an effort that will result in fully vaccinating 50 million across the country.
He also was able to successfully close a deal for 200 million more doses of the vaccine, saying all Americans should be able to get vaccinated by the end of July. His $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan is also on track to be passed in Congress, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for American adults and raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
Biden was able to do much of this in less than a month, while also trying to unite a very divided country.
For many young people, this is the first time we’ve actually been able to witness and understand what a real president is like — one that serves to heal instead of divide.
Many of this president’s decisions are going to impact future generations. It’s refreshing to see a leader who acknowledges that. This generation is going to face some of the greatest existential threats in the history of the world, and Biden is creating a path for us to fight these problems head-on.
Biden is the leader this country needed during the last four years. He is bringing the nation back to a state of normalcy and reigniting a hope for the future. While not everyone may like him or agree with his politics, we must agree that he is keeping the best interests of every American in mind as he restores the soul of the nation.
