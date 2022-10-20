If you’re on TikTok or YouTube, you probably know about the One Chip Challenge. A very spicy, single, individually packaged chip produced by the company Paqui, the item now has a reputation as part of an internet challenge. But it’s also raising health concerns, as attempts to eat the chip and sport the accompanying blue tongue for internet fame have sent people across the United States to the hospital.

When you first look at the back of the One Chip Challenge box, you’re met with a big red warning: “Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshade or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children. After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

There is even a section on the inside of the box stating you should expect symptoms including a “tongue takeover,” a “surge of tears” and a “jolt to the gut.” It’s advertising that largely glorifies the pain of consuming a lot of capsaicin — the chemical compound that makes peppers spicy. Yet for some strange reason, kids and adults are eating it everywhere.

Jasper Carter is a junior at Capital High School. Contact them at charbcarter@gmail.com.

