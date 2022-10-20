Paqui’s One Chip Challenge is promoted by Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of the Hershey Co. The One Chip Challenge debuted in 2016 as a limited edition chip seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Ghost peppers, according to Forbes.
The 2022 One Chip Challenge is seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, two of the hottest peppers in the world. According to the Paqui company website, the rules of the challenge are to wait as long as possible before eating or drinking anything else after consuming it.
Paqui’s One Chip Challenge is promoted by Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of the Hershey Co. The One Chip Challenge debuted in 2016 as a limited edition chip seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Ghost peppers, according to Forbes.
Photos by Jasper Carter/Generation Next
The 2022 One Chip Challenge is seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, two of the hottest peppers in the world. According to the Paqui company website, the rules of the challenge are to wait as long as possible before eating or drinking anything else after consuming it.
Jasper Carter/Generation Next
The blue tongue is a telltale result of the One Chip Challenge.
If you’re on TikTok or YouTube, you probably know about the One Chip Challenge. A very spicy, single, individually packaged chip produced by the company Paqui, the item now has a reputation as part of an internet challenge. But it’s also raising health concerns, as attempts to eat the chip and sport the accompanying blue tongue for internet fame have sent people across the United States to the hospital.
When you first look at the back of the One Chip Challenge box, you’re met with a big red warning: “Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshade or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children. After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”
There is even a section on the inside of the box stating you should expect symptoms including a “tongue takeover,” a “surge of tears” and a “jolt to the gut.” It’s advertising that largely glorifies the pain of consuming a lot of capsaicin — the chemical compound that makes peppers spicy. Yet for some strange reason, kids and adults are eating it everywhere.
The appeal of spicy foods like Paqui’s famed chip is clear. The chemicals in spicy foods are known to trigger the release of endorphins from the pituitary gland, which produce a sense of euphoria. In addition to the biological appeal, many people eat spicy food with the hopes of impressing or entertaining others. Unfortunately, that aspect has led to issues with peer pressure and people who suffer from medical issues being harmed by this chip as well as other spicy foods.
Capsaicin is not meant to be taken lightly, as many people who love hot sauce on all their foods generally do. After all, plants like peppers have likely evolved to use it as a repellent against organisms like insects and fungi, according to the Harvard University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences website. It’s still very often used as bear repellent, pepper spray, insecticide and pain treatment — and evidently, as the key ingredient in Paqui’s One Chip Challenge.
The One Chip Challenge ingredients include two of the hottest peppers in existence: the Carolina Reaper — which has a Scoville scale rating of up to nearly 1.7 million on average, according to Guinness World Records (that’s 100 times hotter than a jalapeño, according to ABC News) — and Scorpion pepper with a Scoville rating of around 1.2 million units, according to researchers at New Mexico State University.
According to the National Capital Poison Center, eating too much hot pepper can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and burning during ingestion. Exposure to the skin may cause pain and redness with irritation. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, exposure to the eyes may cause intense pain, tearing and redness. And, when inhaled, it can cause an asthma attack and other respiratory issues due to swelling of the lung tissue.
The whole point of the One Chip Challenge is also to wait as long as possible before consuming or drinking anything else, so while the symptoms may be quelled quickly with sips of milk and ice, the point of the challenge is suffering for entertainment and glory. The box itself says if you can only last one minute, you’re deemed “powerless.”
The worst part of this fad in particular is how it has reached kids — who can be far more sensitive to the effects of spice. While the packaging mentions the chip should be out of reach of children, everyone knows that won’t stop a rambunctious middle schooler from trying to show off.
The chip even caused one high schooler to lose consciousness in Texas, according to broadcasting station KBTX, while the Today Show reported three high schoolers in California were sent to the hospital after attempting the challenge. Now Paqui chips are being banned in some school districts — including in Colorado and Texas.
But that didn’t stop me from finding the chip with ease at the front of a popular grocery store in Santa Fe for just $5. This One Chip Challenge can be incredibly dangerous and is still ridiculously glorified among teens and young adults, regardless of any warnings put on the product.