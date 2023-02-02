Winters are getting colder, heat waves are getting hotter and ice caps are melting at staggering rates. The weather changes are just symptoms of a worldwide issue: climate change. Globally, famous youth activists like Greta Thunberg and Isra Hirsi are taking the lead in raising awareness. But in New Mexico, as extreme droughts and record-breaking fires take hold, climate change is ingrained in the minds of local youth, too. That’s where Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, or YUCCA, comes in.

YUCCA, based in Santa Fe, is composed of youth ranging from preteens to young adults from across Northern New Mexico. The group has already made a significant splash since its 2019 founding by hosting numerous sit-ins and demonstrations in and around Santa Fe, including at the Roundhouse, to advocate for environmental protections in the state.

This year, YUCCA is once again turning its attention to the legislative session. On opening day of the session last month, hundreds of students took part in a “teach-in” at the Roundhouse, according to the YUCCA Twitter page. YUCCA’s youth advocates want to see legislation supporting initiatives like community cleanups to help restore areas affected by resource extraction.

