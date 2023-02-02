In October, YUCCA organized a protest outside a meeting of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association at Eldorado Hotel and Spa downtown to draw attention to the environmental impact of the state’s fossil fuel production.
In a January 2020 protest led by youth climate change action organization YUCCA outside the Roundhouse, local teens were depicted in guillotines at the hands of older generations and politicians.
Winters are getting colder, heat waves are getting hotter and ice caps are melting at staggering rates. The weather changes are just symptoms of a worldwide issue: climate change. Globally, famous youth activists like Greta Thunberg and Isra Hirsi are taking the lead in raising awareness. But in New Mexico, as extreme droughts and record-breaking fires take hold, climate change is ingrained in the minds of local youth, too. That’s where Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, or YUCCA, comes in.
YUCCA, based in Santa Fe, is composed of youth ranging from preteens to young adults from across Northern New Mexico. The group has already made a significant splash since its 2019 founding by hosting numerous sit-ins and demonstrations in and around Santa Fe, including at the Roundhouse, to advocate for environmental protections in the state.
This year, YUCCA is once again turning its attention to the legislative session. On opening day of the session last month, hundreds of students took part in a “teach-in” at the Roundhouse, according to the YUCCA Twitter page. YUCCA’s youth advocates want to see legislation supporting initiatives like community cleanups to help restore areas affected by resource extraction.
“I’ve definitely seen our impact in the way that we’re taken more seriously by our representatives, and many have learned to expect us during the legislative session,” said YUCCA member Jazmin Rodriguez, a senior at Monte del Sol Charter School, in a recent interview.
Last year, students unfurled a banner at the Roundhouse renouncing the state’s “false solutions” to the climate crisis.
The group’s efforts are driven by a list of five key demands developed by YUCCA, which were presented to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2021 after a sit-in at her office.
Among them are a 100% transition to renewable energy by 2030, a transition fund to ween the state off its dependence on oil and gas revenue, a moratorium on fracking (extracting oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals) to protect water and health, and an expansion of community solar legislation in New Mexico.
Finally, the group wants to see Lujan Grisham declare a climate emergency and support as well as sign on to the Equitable & Just Climate Platform — developed by environmental advocates to promote collaboration around environmental justice — sign and promote the Green New Deal, and have elected officials agree to stop accepting campaign funds from fossil fuel producers and utility entities.
In 2021, YUCCA staged an “Oil and Gas Leadership and Loyalty Award” to draw attention to Lujan Grisham’s affiliation with the fossil fuels industry. When asked about YUCCA’s efforts in the state, Lujan Grisham’s office provided a statement and a list of climate-related initiatives passed during her tenure.
“The governor is always heartened to see young New Mexicans participating in state government, and she values the input she has received from YUCCA,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett Meyers said in a recent email.
While oil and gas production leads the state’s economy, 53% of climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico can be traced to oil and gas production, according to a 2021 report from the New Mexico Interagency Climate Change Task Force. In 2021, New Mexico was named the second-largest producer of oil and gas in the country, producing upward of a million barrels of oil per day, according to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.
A July 2022 report released by the U.S. Forest Service cited climate change as a contributing factor to the two largest wildfires in state history, which combined to create the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze last year. While the report didn’t explicitly link the fires to oil and gas production, environmental advocates were quick to point out the connection.
“New Mexico is so tied into this toxic and harmful relationship with oil and gas,” said coordinator and founding YUCCA member Seneca Johnson, a Santa Fe Indian School alum and current Yale student.
YUCCA is the brainchild of El Puente Summer Leadership Academy — hosted annually by local nonprofit Earthcare New Mexico. Johnson said 11 attendees simply started to organize small-scale actions, which led to YUCCA’s creation.
To those who take part, YUCCA is a valuable way of taking action and placing young people of color as climate change activism leaders.
“I’m a YUCCA steering committee member, and being given the resources and the support to learn how to be a leader has shaped my perspective on how I navigate the world through systems that were never built to serve me as a Mexican American woman,” Rodriguez said.
In 2019, Lujan Grisham enacted the Energy Transition Act, which provides workforce training and transition assistance to communities affected by efforts to transition to renewable energy in the state, but this legislative session, Johnson and other YUCCA members want to see the state take that transition a step further through the adoption of Just Transition.
Just Transition — a process developed by the trade union movement to protect worker rights amid the shift away from fossil fuels in the U.S. — could help people who would lose jobs or communities that need environmental restoration to recover from resource extraction like fracking, according to its supporters.
“I believe that New Mexico’s approach to climate change is highly hindered by the economic will of the state and that of the economics on a national level,” said United World College-USA senior Maria Birkeland, a supporter of YUCCA who is studying environmental systems in school. “[YUCCA] emphasizes the importance in the land that is destroyed through fossil fuel usage and thus refers to the culture and history just as much as the natural resources within.”
Along with advocating for reforms, YUCCA is also planning to voice opposition to any “false solutions” proposed this year at the Roundhouse, including “greenwashed facades” like hydrogen, according to the YUCCA website.
With the intention of mitigating the impact carbon dioxide and other fossil fuel processing and burning byproducts have on the atmosphere and local ecosystems, officials in New Mexico have set their sights in recent years on “blue hydrogen” as an alternative energy source — even as it is derived from methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
Carbon capture and storage is also promoted in New Mexico as a way of reducing pollution by trapping carbon dioxide emitted by fossil fuels at processing facilities, compressing it into a liquid and then storing it underground. Globally, carbon capture and storage only captured about 43 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2023 — which is about six hours’ worth of the 36.6 billion metric tons of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to Bloomberg News and the Environmental Protection Agency, respectively.
This, in addition to the $1.6 billion price tag, according to Energy Wire, has prompted YUCCA to deem carbon capture and storage a “false solution,” or something legislators and corporations use to avoid finding more environmentally viable solutions, according to the YUCCA website.
The climate crisis is one of the most alarming issues for many of today’s youth. According to a 2021 global study in The Lancet, more than half of 10,000 young respondents surveyed agreed with the statement, “Humanity is doomed.”
For members of YUCCA, the group provides a chance to turn their alarm into action.
“It’s been crucial that we … protect our communities, protect our Mother Earth,” Johnson said. “And, you know, really think about the kind of world that we want our future generations to be able to live in.”