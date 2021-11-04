It doesn’t really bother me anymore, but much to the chagrin of my younger self, I could not read until I was 8 years old. The next several years after that were a desperate attempt to prove I was academically competent by reading constantly.
I devoured words with definitions I (occasionally incorrectly) taught myself that described themes I was too young to grasp. I was certainly not the smartest or even most advanced 9-year-old reader I knew, but none of my peers was high school level, either. So regardless of how ready anyone is for high school — which I firmly believe no one ever is — high school classes are populated by teenagers, not full of 9-year-olds.
Almost nine years later, I’m a student journalist for The Santa Fe New Mexican Generation Next section and an intern at the Human Rights Alliance of Santa Fe. I was able to interview all three candidates for Santa Fe’s 2021 mayoral election for the paper. I drafted over a dozen questions but ended up with six — all of which had some kind of focus on Santa Fe’s LGBTQ+ youth. Overall, I was thrilled to ask the questions and write out the candidate responses ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Setting up the interviews was somehow both easier and harder than I had expected. Both Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler (or their respective staffs) got back to me within days to set up a time to meet. Martinez Johnson all but ignored me for about 11 days. I got to interview her the week the Q&A ran, but I’m not at all upset that she’s a busy person. I’m upset about how she twisted my words to slam her opponents and benefit herself through fearmongering.
The Q&A never once mentioned the term “critical race theory,” which has become a favorite of Republican politicians, as they spit it out and get strong reactions, usually in opposition. But Martinez Johnson’s Oct. 23 newsletter featuring my piece said Vigil Coppler, if elected mayor, would advocate for “critical race theory” being taught in schools, including “LGBTQ sex-ed” to “9-year-olds” and implied we discussed the topic during the Q&A.
The questions I posed pressed candidates on the need for inclusive, comprehensive sex education and mental health care in Santa Fe.
I never specified that I was asking about sex ed in high schools, so that is my fault. Depending on what you consider sex ed, it can start as early as third grade with kids being taught how to have healthy physical boundaries, according to standards listed on the Public Education Department website. But conversations about safe sex don’t start to happen in classrooms until middle school, and I do think it’s safer to assume that advocating for LGBTQ+-inclusive sex ed would mean including queer bodies and identities in existing curriculum, as opposed to creating a new, exclusively queer class for young children.
I would like to apologize to Vigil Coppler for, unknowingly, putting her in a position where our words were used against her. I am truly sorry.
I believe Martinez Johnson only co-opted my reporting as a last-ditch attempt to grab votes and loyalty from the GOP of Santa Fe, but it was misleading to spread that false information.
When I reached out to the Martinez Johnson campaign via email shortly before the election, an unnamed spokesperson said the campaign did not feel it was appropriate “discussing these issues with minors.”
I am confused as to why a 17-year-old talking about these topics is inappropriate, but shoving words pertaining to them into my mouth is completely fine.
