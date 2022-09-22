Sevastian Madrid, Academy for Technology and the Classics “I miss a lot of things now that summer is over. Summer was a time where I was able to hang out with my friends way more. Now that we’re back in school, I am a little more stressed. I guess I miss summer because of how fun and stressless it can be.”
Cassandra Perez, Mandela International Magnet School “What I miss most about summer is the close relationships I built. I got the chance to teach for Breakthrough Santa Fe this summer, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. It allowed me to create lifelong friendships and memories that I will treasure forever.”
Natalia Montoya, Pecos High School “I miss having free time to hang out with my friends and family. I also miss how stress-free summer was. I was able to be closer to the people I care about, and being back in school has made it extremely difficult to do this.”
Jacky Quezada, The MASTERS Program “I think what I miss most about the summer is hanging out with my friends more often. Now that I’m back in school, it’s hard to hang out with my friends because of all the schoolwork I need to focus on. I’d also say I’ve had more difficulty prioritizing myself, which causes me to stress out really easily.”
Carlos Romero, St. Michael’s High School “I miss the freedom to just … do the stuff I enjoy doing. Now that I’m back in school, finding time to have fun can be pretty tough.”
Sevastian Madrid, Academy for Technology and the Classics “I miss a lot of things now that summer is over. Summer was a time where I was able to hang out with my friends way more. Now that we’re back in school, I am a little more stressed. I guess I miss summer because of how fun and stressless it can be.”
Cassandra Perez, Mandela International Magnet School “What I miss most about summer is the close relationships I built. I got the chance to teach for Breakthrough Santa Fe this summer, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. It allowed me to create lifelong friendships and memories that I will treasure forever.”
Natalia Montoya, Pecos High School “I miss having free time to hang out with my friends and family. I also miss how stress-free summer was. I was able to be closer to the people I care about, and being back in school has made it extremely difficult to do this.”
Jacky Quezada, The MASTERS Program “I think what I miss most about the summer is hanging out with my friends more often. Now that I’m back in school, it’s hard to hang out with my friends because of all the schoolwork I need to focus on. I’d also say I’ve had more difficulty prioritizing myself, which causes me to stress out really easily.”
— Carlos Romero, junior at St. Michael’s High School
“I miss a lot of things now that summer is over. Summer was a time where I was able to hang out with my friends way more. Now that we’re back in school, I am a little more stressed. I guess I miss summer because of how fun and stressless it can be.”
— Sevastian Madrid, junior at Academy for Technology and the Classics
“What I miss most about summer is the close relationships I built. I got the chance to teach for Breakthrough Santa Fe this summer, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. It allowed me to create lifelong friendships and memories that I will treasure forever.”
— Cassandra Perez, senior at Mandela International Magnet School
“I miss having free time to hang out with my friends and family. I also miss how stress-free summer was. I was able to be closer to the people I care about, and being back in school has made it extremely difficult to do this.”
— Natalia Montoya, junior at Pecos High School
“I think what I miss most about the summer is hanging out with my friends more often. Now that I’m back in school, it’s hard to hang out with my friends because of all the schoolwork I need to focus on. I’d also say I’ve had more difficulty prioritizing myself, which causes me to stress out really easily.”